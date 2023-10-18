NFL Rumors: Rams' Kyren Williams Expected to Miss 'Multiple Games' with Ankle Injury

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly set to be without one of their top offensive players for the foreseeable future.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Wednesday that Rams running back Kyren Williams is expected to miss "multiple games" after suffering an ankle sprain during Sunday's 26-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Fowler noted that a source said Williams "should be back, at the latest, after the Week 10 bye."

A second-year pro out of Notre Dame, Williams quickly emerged as the top running back on the Los Angeles roster, usurping veteran incumbent Cam Akers before he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings last month.

Williams leads the Rams with 97 carries, 456 yards and six touchdowns. He had his best game of the season against Arizona, rushing for a career-high 158 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown. No other player on the team has more than 60 rushing yards this season. The 23-year-old has also been a reliable option in the passing attack, adding 13 catches for 105 yards and a score.

Los Angeles appeared to be preparing for Williams to miss extended time and added some contingency options this week. The team announced the signing of veteran running back Darrell Henderson to the practice squad and the promotion of Royce Freeman to the active roster on Tuesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Rams also signed running back Myles Gaskin off the Vikings' practice squad and onto their active roster. Los Angeles also has rookie speedster Zach Evans, who was active for the first time this season against Arizona.