Power Ranking Warriors' Most Important Games of 2023-24 NBA Regular Season
Each step of the upcoming 82-game marathon will technically count the same for the Golden State Warriors.
There will be, however, some contests during the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season that will feel bigger than others. These tilts will have significance that go beyond one night, whether that's from measuring up the Association's best or gaining a leg up—and, if needed, maybe a tie-breaking advantage—on a Pacific Division rival.
So, we'll boil down Golden State's schedule to its five most important matchups, subjectively ranked based on significance.
5. Dec. 19 vs. Boston Celtics
This game will be a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals and, if everything breaks right for both teams, possibly a preview of this season's championship round.
It will also be Golden State's first up-close look at Boston's revamped roster. While the Shamrocks still feature Finals foes Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, they now have Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis alongside them. Had Boston won that series, perhaps the front office wouldn't have sensed any need for such a substantial shakeup.
This game is out of conference, which dings its significance a pinch, but it will be closely watched by the entire basketball world and could be a huge confidence boost for the Dubs.
4. Dec. 25 at Denver Nuggets
The Warriors will get four cracks at the defending champs, but this Christmas afternoon (2:30 p.m. ET) tussle with the Nuggets will have the most attention.
If Golden State wants to make a title run, it will likely need to dethrone Denver at some point. The Warriors were winless in three matchups against the Nuggets last season and looked powerless against the Nikola Jokić-Jamal Murray tandem.
Murray missed the first matchup, so Jokić led the charge with a 26-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. Jokić didn't suit up in the final one, so Murray popped off for 26 points and eight assists. Both played in the second meeting, a 17-point Nuggets win featuring 55 points and 24 assists combined from the high-powered combo.
3. Oct 24. vs Phoenix Suns
It was tempting to slot this game even higher, since it will be one of Golden State's most watched contests of the year and its against a Pacific Division rival. Since its part of the league's two-game slate on opening night, it's sure to spawn a slew of overreactions and the spiciest of hot takes.
Beyond that, this should be the first time Kevin Durant plays at Chase Center with fans in attendance and the first time Chris Paul goes up against his former team. It will also be the regular-season debut of the Suns' new Durant-Devin Booker-Bradley Beal trio, which just might be the league's top triumvirate.
The fact it's merely the first of 82 games means there is almost literally a full season following it, so it's tough to rank this any higher, but if the Warriors want to make their title dreams a reality, they'll need to win some marquee matchups like this one.
2. Dec. 2 at Los Angeles Clippers
Because the Clippers have so often been snakebit by injuries, it's getting a little too easy to forget just how big of an obstacle they could be on the championship path. If they could ever keep Kawhi Leonard and Paul George healthy, they could be an absolute force in the playoffs—with or without James Harden.
That's why Warriors fans should keep close eye on a late November to early December stretch in which Golden State and L.A. square off three times in 15 days. This will be the second of those three meetings and the last game before the knockout rounds of the new in-season tournament begin.
The Clippers, a fellow Pacific Division member, could easily be one of the last team standings in the West, so the Warriors may need to deal with them at some point if they want to escape this conference.
1. Feb. 22 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Any time a pair of all-time greats like Stephen Curry and LeBron James hit the hardwood together, a global audience takes notice. Add the championship aspirations of the two division rivals to the mix, and you're talking about a potentially season-defining matchup.
You could maybe make the case for any of the clubs' four meetings in this spot, but in terms of scheduling, this seems the most significant. It's the first game coming out of the All-Star break for both teams, and one each would love to get to hopefully set a tone for the stretch run.
The Warriors won their first of four meetings last season, but they went 0-3 against the Lakers the rest of the way, then fell 4-2 against them in the conference semis. As has so often been the case, if Golden State wants to secure a ring, it will almost certainly have to find a way past James.