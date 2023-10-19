Power Ranking Warriors' Most Important Games of 2023-24 NBA Regular Season

3 of 5

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

It was tempting to slot this game even higher, since it will be one of Golden State's most watched contests of the year and its against a Pacific Division rival. Since its part of the league's two-game slate on opening night, it's sure to spawn a slew of overreactions and the spiciest of hot takes.



Beyond that, this should be the first time Kevin Durant plays at Chase Center with fans in attendance and the first time Chris Paul goes up against his former team. It will also be the regular-season debut of the Suns' new Durant-Devin Booker-Bradley Beal trio, which just might be the league's top triumvirate.

