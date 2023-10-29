8 Bold MLB 2023-24 Offseason Predictions

8 of 8

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Despite a remarkable .618 winning percentage over the past decade's worth of regular-season baseball, there's a growing desperation for the Los Angeles Dodgers to win another World Series before this window passes them by.

Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman aren't going anywhere anytime soon, signed through 2032 and 2027, respectively.

They also aren't getting any younger.

Both were sensational this past season, but the former turned 31 in October while the latter turned 34 in September. With the totally-not-tainted-by-steroids exceptions of Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire, you don't see many 32-year-olds—let alone 35-year-olds—putting up MVP-caliber numbers.

Maybe they have one year left at their mutual peak, but we may start to see diminishing returns on those high-priced stars by 2025.

If Clayton Kershaw returns in 2024, it might be his final season. Same goes for JD Martinez.

Both Walker Buehler and Max Muncy are entering their final season before hitting free agency.

And, of course, there's the immediate, embarrassing exits from the past two postseasons, increasing the urgency to actually accomplish something next October.

The first step is the one the Dodgers have been planning since at least last offseason: Giving Shohei Ohtani a ton of money. As mentioned earlier, we still expect Ohtani to get at least $500 million in free agency, and we still expect the Dodgers to be the team that gives it to him.

What L.A. hadn't planned for a year ago, however, is Ohtani not pitching in 2024. That means they'll also be in the market for at least one of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Aaron Nola, Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, Sonny Gray and Eduardo Rodriguez.

They'll likely also bring in some of the top relievers available to replace the club options they'll presumably be declining for Daniel Hudson, Blake Treinen, Joe Kelly and Alex Reyes. Don't count on Josh Hader ever going more than three outs in an appearance, but the Dodgers are on the short list of teams that would be willing and able to sign him.

Maybe a reunion with Cody Bellinger, too?