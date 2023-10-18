Rapoport: NFL Interview Rule Change Makes It 'Almost Impossible' to Hire College HC

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The NFL implemented a new rule regarding the hiring of coaches, but it will reportedly have a trickle-down effect on the college game.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Judy Battista discussed the rule change that prevents NFL teams from hiring outside coaching candidates until after the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

While Battista noted the rule change was intended to increase the overall candidate pool and present more opportunities for diverse candidates, Rapoport pointed out "it also makes it almost impossible to hire a college coach."

Rapoport suggested college coaches aren't exactly top-level candidates at this point, especially after some high-profile failures.

Urban Meyer is one of the best coaches in college football history with three national titles at Florida and Ohio State and a 187-32 record. Yet his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021 went anything but according to plan.

He went 2-11 in 13 games and didn't even make it through the entire season before being fired.

While Meyer's tenure is the most glaring example of a high-profile college coach failing in the NFL, even the legendary Nick Saban went just 15-17 during his two seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

There have been some success stories, such as Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks, but it isn't a particularly long list in recent years.

This rule may have the biggest impact on Jim Harbaugh, as the Michigan coach is seemingly rumored for NFL opportunities every offseason. That isn't surprising considering he went 44-19-1 during his four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

If there is a team that truly wants Harbaugh—and is able to convince him to leave the Wolverines—or any other top college coach, the delay until after the Divisional Round surely won't deter it.