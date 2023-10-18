Chiefs' Travis Kelce: 'I Blacked Out' During 'SNL' Appearance Featuring Taylor Swift

Gotham/GC Images

Travis Kelce made his Saturday Night Live debut in March, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end returned to the set of the esteemed comedy show this past weekend to make a cameo alongside Taylor Swift.

The experience is one he will never forget.

Kelce said of his cameo on his New Heights podcast alongside his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce:

"I don't even remember what I said. I blacked out. As soon as they cued to me the entire place erupted, which was very overwhelming. And I'm not even sure if I said anything.

"[Taylor and I] showed up at SNL with the idea of going and supporting Ice Spice. Her and Taylor are good friends. I've always wanted to meet Pete Davidson. …I'll tell you what, man, it was electric to be back at that place."

The opening Fox NFL Sunday skit in Saturday's show was all about the budding romance between Kelce and Swift. At the end of the skit, the cameras cut to Kelce, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

A little later in the show, Swift stepped out onto the stage to introduce musical guest Ice Spice, and fans of the world renowned singer/songwriter and the two-time Super Bowl champion tight end couldn't contain their excitement that they did the show together.

According to TMZ Sports, Kelce and Swift have "been dating for several months now." They've slowly revealed their romance to the public, with Swift attending several of Kelce's games alongside his mother, Donna Kelce.

Their appearance on Saturday Night Live seemingly only confirmed the romance.