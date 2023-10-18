MLB Rumors: Dusty Baker 'Frustrated' with Astros Front Office over Analytics

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker reportedly continues "to be frustrated" with the team's front office over debates on analytics.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post dropped that note amid an article on potential New York Mets' managerial choices if long-rumored candidate Craig Counsell doesn't go to Queens.

"He's done it all and headed for the Hall, but word is he's continuing to be frustrated by battles with the Houston front office over analytics (their love of it, his skepticism)," Heyman wrote.

"He does apparently make out the lineup cards and is still playing Martin Maldonado every day when the front office surely prefers the better hitting Yainer Diaz. Cooperstown-bound but may not fit the analytically driven Mets."

The 74-year-old Baker has a reputation as an old school manager given his longevity in the game, but he's got a spot reserved in the Hall of Fame someday. He added to his legendary resume with his first ever World Series win on the bench as a manager last season.

Baker also played in the league from 1968-1986, earning two All-Star nods and two Silver Slugger awards while winning the 1981 World Series as a player with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Needless to say, Baker has a wealth of experience and success after nearly six decades in the game, so it's understandable if he reportedly feels his line of thinking trumps analytically-based opinions.

For what it's worth, Baker did say that managing against another person is harder than "analytics or a computer" when referencing his head-to-head American League Championship Series matchup versus 68-year-old Rangers skipper Bruce Bochy.

"I've always said that it's harder to manage against the person than it is against analytics or a computer because a lot of times the computer and analytics will tell you. I respect Bruce (Bochy). He's got a lot of brains in the head up there."

The Astros are off to a rough start in the ALCS, dropping a pair of games at home to the Texas Rangers. It's unclear whether Baker will be back next season with his one-year contract running out after the 2023 campaign.