NFL Rumors: Andrew Luck's Injury Influencing Colts' Decisions with Anthony Richardson

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts are looking to use Andrew Luck as a bit of a guide when it comes to handling young quarterback Anthony Richardson.

"The decisions that dictated how Luck's injury was treated are now informing the Colts on how to proceed with Richardson," ESPN's Stephen Holder reported Wednesday.

"(Team owner Jim) Irsay, along with multiple sources with firsthand knowledge of the situation, emphasized Richardson's long-term outlook is driving the decision-making."

Luck suffered a shoulder injury in 2015, and his career was never the same after that point.

Holder added both Richardson and the Colts would love to see him make a quick return. The first-round pick has made a bright start, and he'll feel the weight that comes with being anointed the QB of the future.

"But the Colts, from the top of the franchise on down, are intent on preventing those factors from clouding the decisions made about Richardson's shoulder," Holder reported. "This line of thinking, sources said, has shaped the internal conversations around Richardson at Colts headquarters."

The Colts announced on Oct. 11 they placed Richardson on injured reserve, which rules him out for a minimum of four games, due to a right AC joint injury. Irsay told Holder on Monday he believes the rookie signal-caller could miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

Exercising caution with Richardson would be a sensible approach for Indianapolis, especially given how the franchise watched Luck's career shortened by a series of injuries.