3 Available NFL Free Agents Jets Must Pursue amid 3-3 Start

3 Available NFL Free Agents Jets Must Pursue amid 3-3 StartOctober 18, 2023
The New York Jets pulled off one of the most stunning victories of the 2023 NFL season when they beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 with four cornerbacks on the active roster.
The good news for the Jets is that they can get healthy during their Week 7 bye week before a clash with the New York Giants.
The Jets coaching staff should scour the free-agent market for reinforcements in the secondary just in case Sauce Gardner and/or D.J. Reed are unable to go in Week 8.
New York should also spend the bye week looking at offensive lineman. Alijah Vera-Tucker's injury left a hole on the offensive line, and an injury suffered by Joe Tippmann on Sunday could further complicate the team's depth in protecting Zach Wilson.
Casey Hayward
Casey Hayward should be one of the first players the Jets target over the bye if they still want to add cornerback depth.
Hayward is one of the best corners on the free-agent market, and he could not just provide a short-term fix, but be a nice depth piece behind Gardner and Reed when they return.
There may be some concern inside the Jets front office that Hayward played just six games with the Atlanta Falcons last year, but that was one of the few times in his career that he made fewer than 14 appearances.
The Jets have some tough matchups out of the bye against Keenan Allen, Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill.
If Gardner and Reed are not at 100 percent, they may need an extra free agent or two to attempt to contain that gauntlet of No. 1 wide receivers.
Bryce Callahan
Bryce Callahan would be the other veteran cornerback option for the Jets to consider during the bye.
Callahan had one of his most productive seasons in 2022 with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Callahan produced a career high of 47 tackles and three interceptions over 15 games with the AFC West franchise.
He might be viewed as a short-term fix depending on what the injuries look like out of the bye.
However, Callahan could provide an edge for the Jets in the coming weeks. The Jets play the Chargers in Week 9 and then the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10.
Callahan could provide a detailed scouting report from his time within the AFC West to help the Jets prepare for those two matchups.
La'El Collins
La'El Collins has to be the Jets' primary target if they look for offensive line help.
Collins is the best offensive lineman on the free-agent market, and a case could be made that he is the top overall player available right now.
The Jets lost Vera-Tucker to an Achilles injury two weeks ago and Tippmann exited Sunday's game with a thigh injury.
New York could be down two starters on the offensive line out of the bye, and that may cause a reorganization of the offensive line.
A potential addition of Collins would allow the Jets to reinforce the protection for Wilson and help ease some concerns about the interior depth.