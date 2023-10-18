3 Available NFL Free Agents Jets Must Pursue amid 3-3 Start

1 of 3

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Casey Hayward should be one of the first players the Jets target over the bye if they still want to add cornerback depth.

Hayward is one of the best corners on the free-agent market, and he could not just provide a short-term fix, but be a nice depth piece behind Gardner and Reed when they return.

There may be some concern inside the Jets front office that Hayward played just six games with the Atlanta Falcons last year, but that was one of the few times in his career that he made fewer than 14 appearances.

The Jets have some tough matchups out of the bye against Keenan Allen, Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill.