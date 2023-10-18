Knicks' Quentin Grimes Impresses Fans by Scoring 22 in Preseason Loss to Celtics

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New York Knicks faced the Boston Celtics in the team's second-to-last preseason game Tuesday and despite a solid second half, ultimately fell 118-107.

However, there were some positives to take from the effort, and perhaps the best example would be in the performance of guard Quentin Grimes.

Grimes played 26 minutes in the contest, scoring 22 points while also dishing out three assists, grabbing two rebounds and getting a steal. He was 7-of-13 from three-point range, with his sole other point coming off of a free throw.

He was the star of the day for the Knicks and continues to push for an increased role in the 2023-24 season. The 2021 first-round pick was mostly a reserve in his rookie season but his second year saw him start 66 games and his production increased as well.

Grimes averaged 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 2022 and his performance Monday showed that he could make another leap and become a formidable force for opponents.

Fans on social media shared this sentiment, calling for his role to increase and hyping up his potential for a breakout season.

For the Knicks to take the next step, Grimes will need to do this consistently.

Grimes and the Knicks have one final preseason showdown before the regular season begins and will look to make the postseason in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2013.