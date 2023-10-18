X

NBA

    Knicks' Quentin Grimes Impresses Fans by Scoring 22 in Preseason Loss to Celtics

    Jack MurrayOctober 18, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Quentin Grimes #6 of the New York Knicks dribbles during the second quarter of the Celtic's preseason game against the New York Knicks at TD Garden on October 17, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    The New York Knicks faced the Boston Celtics in the team's second-to-last preseason game Tuesday and despite a solid second half, ultimately fell 118-107.

    However, there were some positives to take from the effort, and perhaps the best example would be in the performance of guard Quentin Grimes.

    Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral

    Quentin Grimes tonight:<br><br>22 Points<br>3 Assists<br>2 Rebounds<br>7/12 3PM <a href="https://t.co/dBFGwlAZod">pic.twitter.com/dBFGwlAZod</a>

    NBA @NBA

    QUENTIN GRIMES. 7TH THREE OF THE NIGHT.<br><br>NYK/BOS live on NBA TV <a href="https://t.co/B37686UrN5">pic.twitter.com/B37686UrN5</a>

    Grimes played 26 minutes in the contest, scoring 22 points while also dishing out three assists, grabbing two rebounds and getting a steal. He was 7-of-13 from three-point range, with his sole other point coming off of a free throw.

    He was the star of the day for the Knicks and continues to push for an increased role in the 2023-24 season. The 2021 first-round pick was mostly a reserve in his rookie season but his second year saw him start 66 games and his production increased as well.

    Grimes averaged 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 2022 and his performance Monday showed that he could make another leap and become a formidable force for opponents.

    Fans on social media shared this sentiment, calling for his role to increase and hyping up his potential for a breakout season.

    Dylan Backer @DylanBacker_

    A confident Quentin Grimes might be in the GOAT conversation

    Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

    Quentin Grimes has played an excellent first quarter

    KnicksMuse @KnicksMuse

    Quentin Grimes in 23 minutes so far in Boston:<br><br>22 Points<br>3 Assists<br>2 Rebounds<br>7/11 3P<br><br>He's taking off 🛫 <a href="https://t.co/PkvY9bywts">pic.twitter.com/PkvY9bywts</a>

    Marshall Green @MarshallGreen_

    Quentin Grimes year 3 is gonna be crazy

    Fireside Knicks @FiresideKnicks

    QUENTIN GRIMES IS COOKING ‼️‼️‼️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NewYorkForever?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NewYorkForever</a>

    Let's Talk Knicks (LTK) @LetsTalkKnicks_

    QUENTIN. GRIMES. 7 THREES!!!

    Alex Trataros 🇯🇲🇬🇷🏁✊🏽 @Traticaster101

    QUENTIN GRIMES 👀

    Matt🪄 @MattChiric0

    Quentin Grimes jumper when he's in rhythm&gt;

    KnicksMuse @KnicksMuse

    The Knicks NEED to prioritize getting Quentin Grimes more opportunities on offense during the regular season.<br><br>He continues to show that he's capable of being much more than just a 3&amp;D wing.

    Teddy Green @teddygreeniii

    Been telling yall bout my dude Quentin Grimes. Give this man a REAL SHOT.

    For the Knicks to take the next step, Grimes will need to do this consistently.

    Grimes and the Knicks have one final preseason showdown before the regular season begins and will look to make the postseason in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2013.

    The journey to do so will start October 25 when the Knicks host the Celtics at 7 p.m. ET.