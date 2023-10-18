Who Is the Best Team in the NFL After 6 Weeks? Making the Case for Every 5-1 Squad

3 of 5

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

What's wrong with Patrick Mahomes? The two-time MVP has completed fewer air yards per pass attempt than all but a handful of qualified passers. He's thrown five interceptions and committed nearly twice as many turnover-worthy plays, according to Pro Football Focus.

The quarterback deserves the benefit of the doubt because he and the Chiefs have had so much success in recent years, but it's worth noting that Kansas City underwent some significant offensive personnel changes in the offseason.

It's possible it will take some time for Mahomes and Co. to get it together, but they're still 5-1 with the third-highest scoring margin in the AFC, so we won't overreact too much.

The Chiefs are less likely than the Eagles to be experiencing a post-Super Bowl off year, and it's encouraging that while the offense experiences some instability, the defense ranks second in points allowed per game. That, in addition to the fact that they won it all just eight months ago, provides us with a viable case that they're the team to beat.