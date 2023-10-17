Buddy Hield Trade Rumors: Pacers Not Expected to Make Deal Before 2023-24 NBA Season

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

It appears that Indiana Pacers forward Buddy Hield will be staying put for now.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that the 30-year-old is unlikely to be traded ahead of the 2023-24 season, despite early contract extension talks reportedly hitting a standstill.

"For all the initial noise about Buddy Hield being available for trade in Indiana after the sharpshooter and Pacers didn't find common ground on early contract extension talks, few rival executives believe Hield will be dealt before the season," Fischer wrote.

Fischer reported that this could change at the deadline, but until then Hield should remain with the Pacers.

Hield is set to be an unrestricted free agent following the 2023-24 season and is poised to get quite a pay raise. Hield averaged 16.8 points, five rebounds and 2.8 assists in 80 games in 2022-23 and would certainly be an attractive option for a contending team.

The Pacers haven't been that team in recent years, missing the playoffs in three consecutive seasons and are coming off of a 35-47 season. Hield's inability to come to terms on an extension, which was reportedly due to him not feeling "desired" by the team.

He is a threat from three-point range—leading the NBA in three-pointers made over the past five seasons—and will likely be a top player in the free agent class barring an extension.