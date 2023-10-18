NFL Week 7 Survivor Pool Tips: Best Picks and Strategies to Stay Alive

1 of 3

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We recommended avoiding the 49ers last week because A.) the Browns have an elite defense, B.) San Francisco was coming off a big win against the Dallas Cowboys and ripe for a trap game and C.) Cleveland was coming off its bye.



Teams with two weeks to prepare can be especially problematic, even when facing top contenders. That's why this is a great time to avoid the Los Angeles Rams against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos against the Green Bay Packers.



Likewise, the Browns should probably be avoided in Week 7. Cleveland is an unpredictable team offensively, and it could be another week with former practice squader P.J. Walker at quarterback.



"Well know more as the week progresses," Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said of Deshaun Watson's shoulder injury, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.



Cleveland's defense should be able to handle an Indianapolis Colts offense led by Gardner Minshew II. Like the 49ers a week ago, however, the Browns are subject to an emotional letdown.



The Browns are also 0-1 on the road this season.



While the Kansas City Chiefs are 5.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Chargers, they represent another game to avoid this week. Divisional matchups are always unpredictable, and Kansas City's offense has yet to fully hit its stride.

