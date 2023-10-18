NFL Week 7 Survivor Pool Tips: Best Picks and Strategies to Stay Alive

NFL Week 7 Survivor Pool Tips: Best Picks and Strategies to Stay AliveOctober 18, 2023
There's a good chance that if you're still alive in your survivor pool, you're one of the fortunate few.
We've seen several upsets already this season, and Week 6 featured two of the most surprising. The Philadelphia Eagles fell to the New York Jets thanks to a three-interception day from Jalen Hurts. The San Francisco 49ers fell to the Cleveland Browns due to injuries, some missed kicks and a ferocious Cleveland defense.
We did suggest avoiding that 49ers-Browns matchup.
Fans will have fewer options to continue rolling in Week 7, as there are few overwhelming favorites and six teams—the Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans—on bye.
Below, you'll find some advice for staying afloat for another week, using the latest odds as a guideline.
General Survivor Tips for Week 7
We recommended avoiding the 49ers last week because A.) the Browns have an elite defense, B.) San Francisco was coming off a big win against the Dallas Cowboys and ripe for a trap game and C.) Cleveland was coming off its bye.
Teams with two weeks to prepare can be especially problematic, even when facing top contenders. That's why this is a great time to avoid the Los Angeles Rams against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos against the Green Bay Packers.
Likewise, the Browns should probably be avoided in Week 7. Cleveland is an unpredictable team offensively, and it could be another week with former practice squader P.J. Walker at quarterback.
"Well know more as the week progresses," Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said of Deshaun Watson's shoulder injury, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
Cleveland's defense should be able to handle an Indianapolis Colts offense led by Gardner Minshew II. Like the 49ers a week ago, however, the Browns are subject to an emotional letdown.
The Browns are also 0-1 on the road this season.
While the Kansas City Chiefs are 5.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Chargers, they represent another game to avoid this week. Divisional matchups are always unpredictable, and Kansas City's offense has yet to fully hit its stride.
The Washington Commanders are two-point favorites over the New York Giants, but New York is coming off its most competitive loss of the season and is at home.
Trust the 49ers at the Vikings
Injuries to Christian McCaffrey (oblique) and Deebo Samuel (shoulder) are potentially problematic for the 49ers. Road games and prime-time games can also be incredibly uncertain, even for top teams.
However, this is a good time to trust San Francisco if you haven't picked the 49ers yet this season.
The 49ers still have an elite defense—no team has allowed fewer points—and head coach Kyle Shanahan will have an extra day to devise a game plan for Brock Purdy and the offense.
Minnesota has been subpar defensively—15th in yards allowed and 21st in points allowed—and its offense has been turnover-prone. The Vikings have given the ball away 13 times this season and at least once in every game.
Also, if you weren't aware, Minnesota won't have its best player in wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
The 49ers are early 6.5-point favorites for a reason. They match up well with the Vikings and they should be expected to win on Monday night.
This could be your last chance to lean on San Francisco for a while, as the 49ers next face tough matchups against the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars, sandwiched around a Week 9 bye.
Consider the Seattle Seahawks a Solid Plan B
We've reached that point in the season where you may have to trust teams you'd prefer not to. The 3-2 Seattle Seahawks are one of those teams.
Seattle's offense hasn't been as consistent as it was a year ago, and it just tallied a mere 13 points against Cincinnati despite racking up 381 total yards. The Seahawks haven't been great defensively either, ranking 16th in yards allowed and 18th in points allowed.
However, the Arizona Cardinals represent the "easiest" opponent Seattle will face over the next few weeks. The Browns are on tap in Week 8, with the Baltimore Ravens to follow.
Arizona has been scrappy under new head coach Jonathan Gannon, and it is responsible for one of the year's biggest upsets—a double-digit win over the Dallas Cowboys. However, the Cardinals don't have standout running back James Conner and have struggled offensively since losing him.
Against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6, Arizona failed to find the end zone.
Seattle is an eight-point favorite, and while the Cardinals can absolutely keep things closer than that, the Seahawks should hold serve at home. They won both games in last year's series by exactly 10 points apiece.
