Report: Packers Signing James Robinson to Contract; RB Released by Giants in August

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As Aaron Jones continues to deal with a hamstring injury, the Green Bay Packers are bringing in James Robinson to provide depth at running back.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Robinson will sign with the Packers after he was released by the New York Giants during the preseason.

Jones has missed three of the last four games due to ongoing issues with his hamstring. The Packers had their bye in Week 6, giving him extra time to rest with the hope he will be available of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

The Packers don't have to put out an official injury report until Wednesday, but ESPN's Rob Demovsky noted Jones was out on the field with his teammates on Monday coming out of the bye.

Per Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal, Jones declined to speak with reporters after practice but said he would address the media later in the week.

Jones' best game of the season was in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. He had 127 yards from scrimmage and two total touchdowns on 11 touches in just 28 offensive snaps. The Packers' offense put up a season-high 38 points in the win.

Robinson signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted rookie in 2020. He spent two full seasons with the team before being traded to the New York Jets midway through the 2022 season.

The New England Patriots signed Robinson to a two-year deal worth up to $8 million in free agency. He was released in June prior to the start of mandatory minicamp.

Robinson got a deal from the Giants before the start of training camp, but he was waived by the team in August. The 25-year-old has appeared in 39 games during his NFL career. He had 1,414 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns as a rookie in Jacksonville.