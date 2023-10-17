AP College Basketball Poll 2023: Complete Preseason Women's Rankings Released

AP College Basketball Poll 2023: Complete Preseason Women's Rankings ReleasedOctober 17, 2023
The reigning national champion LSU Tigers topped the Associated Press' preseason Top 25 poll ahead of the 2023-24 women's college basketball season.
They received all but one of the 36 first-place votes. UConn, Iowa, UCLA and Utah rounded out the top five.
Associated Press Top 25 Poll
1. LSU
2. UConn
3. Iowa
4. UCLA
5. Utah
6. South Carolina
7. Ohio State
8. Virginia Tech
9. Indiana
10. Notre Dame
11. Tennessee
12. Ole Miss
13. Texas
14. Maryland
15. Stanford
16. North Carolina
17. Louisville
18. Florida State
19. Baylor
20. Colorado
21. USC
22. Creighton
23. Illinois
24. Washington State
25. Mississippi State
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
