    AP College Basketball Poll 2023: Complete Preseason Women's Rankings Released

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 17, 2023

    The reigning national champion LSU Tigers topped the Associated Press' preseason Top 25 poll ahead of the 2023-24 women's college basketball season.

    They received all but one of the 36 first-place votes. UConn, Iowa, UCLA and Utah rounded out the top five.

    Associated Press Top 25 Poll

    1. LSU

    2. UConn

    3. Iowa

    4. UCLA

    5. Utah

    6. South Carolina

    7. Ohio State

    8. Virginia Tech

    9. Indiana

    10. Notre Dame

    11. Tennessee

    12. Ole Miss

    13. Texas

    14. Maryland

    15. Stanford

    16. North Carolina

    17. Louisville

    18. Florida State

    19. Baylor

    20. Colorado

    21. USC

    22. Creighton

    23. Illinois

    24. Washington State

    25. Mississippi State

