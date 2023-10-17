AP College Basketball Poll 2023: Complete Preseason Women's Rankings Released

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The reigning national champion LSU Tigers topped the Associated Press' preseason Top 25 poll ahead of the 2023-24 women's college basketball season.

They received all but one of the 36 first-place votes. UConn, Iowa, UCLA and Utah rounded out the top five.

Associated Press Top 25 Poll

1. LSU

2. UConn

3. Iowa

4. UCLA

5. Utah

6. South Carolina

7. Ohio State

8. Virginia Tech

9. Indiana

10. Notre Dame

11. Tennessee

12. Ole Miss

13. Texas

14. Maryland

15. Stanford

16. North Carolina

17. Louisville

18. Florida State

19. Baylor

20. Colorado

21. USC

22. Creighton

23. Illinois

24. Washington State

25. Mississippi State

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.