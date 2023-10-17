NBA Trade Rumors: Scottie Barnes Was 'Off Limits' in Kevin Durant, Lillard Talks

Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors reportedly made Scottie Barnes "off limits" as they explored trades for Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported the Raptors were determined to retain the third-year forward, even if it meant losing out a pair of future Hall of Famers.

Barnes was largely a disappointment in his second NBA season, averaging 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists. The only area where Barnes showed noticeable improvement was as a passer, instead stagnating as a scorer after a stellar rookie campaign.

The Raptors were mentioned as an early suitor during Kevin Durant's first trade request last summer but never gained much traction. The Nets eventually traded Durant to the Phoenix Suns in February after the 13-time All-Star again requested a move out of Brooklyn.

Lillard angled for a trade throughout this summer, and there was a short period where the Raptors appeared to be a frontrunner. The Milwaukee Bucks wound up coming over the top with an offer to land Lillard, pairing the All-Star guard with Giannis Antetokounmpo to create the NBA's best 1-2 punch.

Toronto enters the 2023-24 season at a crossroads. All signs point to the logical move being a full-scale rebuild after guard Fred VanVleet left for the Houston Rockets this offseason. Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby can become free agents this summer and could be interesting trade chips if the Raptors start the season slow.

Barnes will likely be the only untouchable as team president Masai Ujiri navigates the roster's future over the next few months.