NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant 'Is at Least Open' to Possibility of Raptors Trade from Nets

Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant, who has requested a trade, may reportedly be open to the possibility of landing with the Toronto Raptors.

Michael Grange of Sportsnet provided the report:

"There is also a sense—though it’s reading tea leaves at this stage, as teams can’t communicate directly with Durant, who remains under contract with the Nets—that the two-time champion and 11-time all-NBA force of nature is at least open to the possibility of playing in Toronto."

The Phoenix Suns are already a "preferred trade destination," per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also reported that the Miami Heat are on Durant's wish list.

