Cowboys' Mike McCarthy Explains 'Safe' Clock Management Decision vs. Chargers

Harry How/Getty Images

During Monday night's win against the Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy made a head-scratching decision when he let the clock run down near the end of the first half before settling for a field goal.

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, McCarthy explained his line of thinking and said he felt the need to play conservatively at that point in the game:

That 32-yard field goal by Brandon Aubrey proved to be crucial for the Cowboys, as they went on to defeat the Chargers by a score of 20-17. Aubrey hit another 39-yard field goal with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie and help secure the victory for Dallas.

McCarthy's conservative approach likely stemmed from the Cowboys entering Monday's matchup with two losses in their previous three games. Dallas was coming off an especially demoralizing loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5 in which they were blown out 42-10.

Facing a Chargers team that has a high-powered offense and was riding a two-game win streak, the Cowboys did everything in their power to avoid a shootout.

"It was a must win. There's a big difference between 4-2 and 3-3," Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott said after the game. "We talked after last week about not allowing this thing to landslide. When you get this win like we did, we can definitely move on."

Prescott threw for just 272 yards and a touchdown on 21-of-30 passing while also adding a team-high 40 rushing yards and another score on the ground. Dallas' defense stifled Los Angeles star quarterback Justin Herbert, who completed 22 of his 37 passes for 227 yards, his second-lowest total of the 2023 season so far. Herbert tossed two touchdowns but also threw a game-sealing interception to Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore on the Chargers' final offensive possession.