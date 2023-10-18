NFL Picks Week 7: Early Odds to Exploit for Best Over/Under Score Bets

2 of 3

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

This is a very low over/under, but there are good reasons to believe that the Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears will fail to reach it. It starts with the injury report.



Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with a back injury and could miss Week 7. That would leave either rookie Aidan O'Connell or journeyman Brian Hoyer under center for Las Vegas. Whatever happens, the Raiders offense hasn't been particularly good this season.



Las Vegas has topped 18 points only once.



Bears quarterback Justin Fields is unlikely to play because of a dislocated thumb.



"Coach Matt Eberflus says QB Justin Fields is doubtful for this week with a dislocated thumb, but no overall timetable," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.



With Fields out for much of Week 6, the Bears mustered a mere 13 points against an underwhelming Minnesota Vikings defense. Chicago could struggle to reach that total against a solid-and-improving Raiders D.



Las Vegas has surrendered a total of 31 points in its last two games.

