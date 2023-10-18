NFL Picks Week 7: Early Odds to Exploit for Best Over/Under Score BetsOctober 18, 2023
NFL Picks Week 7: Early Odds to Exploit for Best Over/Under Score Bets
Another intriguing NFL slate is on the docket, and it's set to kick off with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints on Thursday night. It's the first of several matchups whose outcomes appear far from certain.
Fans so inclined will have fewer wagering options in Week 7, as the Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans will be on bye.
Those looking for some additional opportunities can look to the over/under lines. Below, we'll dive into some of what we've seen through the first month and a half and identify some early over/unders to target.
Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens Over 42 Points
The Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions both have solid defenses, which is why this line is on the relatively low side. It's also worth noting that the Baltimore offense struggled during its Week 6 London game against the Tennessee Titans.
The Raves found the end zone only once and relied on six Justin Tucker field goals to reach 24 points.
For the Lions, the loss of running back David Montgomery (ribs) is a concern.
Yet, there's enough offensive talent in this game to hit the over. Between Lamar Jackson, Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Zay Flowers, Sam LaPorta and Mark Andrews, these two teams feature a number of potential Pro Bowl players.
Only one of Baltimore's games has reached 42 points this season, and that came back in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, Detroit has seen three of its six contests hit that magic number and can boast one game where it reached 42 points itself.
While this might not be an offensive tack meet, a 23-20 game is a perfectly reasonable expectation.
Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears Under 37.5 Points
This is a very low over/under, but there are good reasons to believe that the Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears will fail to reach it. It starts with the injury report.
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with a back injury and could miss Week 7. That would leave either rookie Aidan O'Connell or journeyman Brian Hoyer under center for Las Vegas. Whatever happens, the Raiders offense hasn't been particularly good this season.
Las Vegas has topped 18 points only once.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields is unlikely to play because of a dislocated thumb.
"Coach Matt Eberflus says QB Justin Fields is doubtful for this week with a dislocated thumb, but no overall timetable," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
With Fields out for much of Week 6, the Bears mustered a mere 13 points against an underwhelming Minnesota Vikings defense. Chicago could struggle to reach that total against a solid-and-improving Raiders D.
Las Vegas has surrendered a total of 31 points in its last two games.
While a surprising quarterback duel between undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent and O'Connell/Hoyer could break out, this game is likely to feature few offensive fireworks.
San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings over 44 Points
This is a relatively low line for a San Francisco 49ers game and likely the result of both Christian McCaffrey (oblique) and Deebo Samuel (shoulder) being injured in the Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
However, there's still a chance that both will suit up against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.
"As I understand it, Christian McCaffrey's injury is more of a pain-tolerance thing," Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area posted on X. "The extra day helps. At this point, it's not out of the question McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams can all be available for MNF vs. the Vikings."
Even with a 17-point outing against the Browns, the 49ers have averaged 30.6 points per game this season. Hitting the average would leave Minnesota only needing a pair of touchdowns to reach the over.
While the Vikings won't have Justin Jefferson, they still have Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson and Kirk Cousins to help put points on the board.
Four of San Francisco's five wins have been by double digits, and three of those double-digit victories still topped 43 total points.
