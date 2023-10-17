Lakers' Austin Reaves: LeBron James' High Expectations Give 'Me More Motivation'

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers rewarded Austin Reaves' strong play last season with a four-year, $53.8 million contract. That has come with high expectations across the board, including from his superstar teammate, LeBron James.

"LeBron's expectation is growing as well as everybody else's," Reaves told The Ringer's Mirin Fader. "And I invite that, because it gives me more motivation."

Reaves recounted a moment last season after Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals when he shot just 2-of-8 from the field and joked with teammates in the locker room afterward that he still managed to be plus-15 for the game.

"OK, plus-minus, it's out of the window for you. You're too good," Reaves said James told him. "Sometimes my plus-minus is minus-five, but that doesn't mean anything for some guys."

Reaves, in other words, was no longer just some role player for the Lakers, he was an integral part of their success. He was largely excellent in the postseason, averaging 16.9 points, 4.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 44.3 percent from three, and he's flashed again in the preseason.