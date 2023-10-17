X

    Tobias Harris: 76ers Want to 'Change the Narrative' in 2023-24 After Loss to Celtics

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 17, 2023

    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to "change the narrative" on the court during the 2023-24 NBA season in the eyes of forward Tobias Harris.

    The Sixers lost in the Eastern Conference semifinals for the fifth time in six years last season. Harris told HoopsHype's Michael Scotto they're eager to set the record straight.

    "As a collective group, we expect to win every opportunity we go out on the floor," he said. "We'll see where that leads us, but we also know we have a lot of work to do. As a team that went to the second round last year and lost a seven-game series in Game 7, we want to be back in that spot and change the narrative."

    As much as Philly is motivated to avoid a similar fate, another disappointing playoff exit could be in store.

    The James Harden situation isn't totally resolved, and that threatens to bring serious disruption the longer it continues to linger. If Harden is actually traded, the return is likely to provide less short-term value than what he could provide if fully locked in and committed.

    The Sixers might have seen the gap between them and two of the East's strongest teams widen as well. The Milwaukee Bucks (Damian Lillard) and Boston Celtics (Jrue Holiday) both made blockbuster acquisitions within the last month.

    Philadelphia, meanwhile, is basically banking on a coaching change and further growth from Tyrese Maxey to raise its ceiling around Embiid.

    Maybe it all works out for the 76ers, but plenty of fans will feel like they've seen this story before.