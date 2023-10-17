LSU's Angel Reese Agrees to NIL Contract with Shaquille O'Neal, Reebok

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

LSU star Angel Reese signed an endorsement deal with Reebok, the first player the company has added since NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal became the president of Reebok Basketball.

"For my first appointment in this role, it had to be the GOAT," O'Neal said. "There is no one making a bigger impact on the game right now than Angel Reese."

In an interview with Reebok, Reese said she spoke with the Hall of Fame center to "[understand] he values that align with the brand."

"As a former athlete, now that he's just been announced as their President of Basketball that is inspirational to me, just being able to see an athlete or former athlete shift from not just being an athlete, but being the President of the brand is something that's important," she said. "I would love to do that one day."

The 6'3" forward established herself as one of the biggest stars in the college game as a junior. She averaged 23.0 points and 15.4 rebounds per game for the Tigers, and she was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 NCAA tournament as the Tigers went on to lift their first national title.

Reese taunting Iowa star Caitlin Clark and pointing to her ring finger became the enduring images from last year's tourney.

Reebok is clearly attempting to regain a foothold in the basketball market by naming O'Neal and fellow NBA legend Allen Iverson to executive roles.