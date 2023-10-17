NBA

    Zach Buckley
October 17, 2023

    Fantasy Basketball 2023: 1st-Round Mock Draft and Best Team Names

      Opening night of the 2023-24 NBA season is just one week away.

      For fantasy basketball managers, that makes this cram-session time.

      With the clock ticking to fine-tune strategies and finalize pre-draft plans, let's get right into it by laying out a mock first round, identifying sleeper specialists who can contribute in specific categories and finally brainstorming some fun team names to consider.

    1st-Round Mock Draft

      1. Nikola Jokić, C, Denver Nuggets

      2. Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers

      3. Luka Dončić, PG, Dallas Mavericks

      4. Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG, Indiana Pacers

      5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG/SG, Oklahoma City Thunder

      6. Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C, Milwaukee Bucks

      7. Jayson Tatum, SF/PF, Boston Celtics

      8. Stephen Curry, PG, Golden State Warriors

      9. Trae Young, PG, Atlanta Hawks

      10. Damian Lillard, PG, Milwaukee Bucks

      11. Kevin Durant, SF/PF, Phoenix Suns

      12. Anthony Davis, PF/C, Los Angeles Lakers

    Sleeper Specialists

      Assists: Tyus Jones, PG, Washington Wizards

      Previously known as the league's best backup point guard, Jones now has a starting role and with it, the opportunity to post some of the best passing numbers around. In 22 starts for the Memphis Grizzlies last season, he averaged 8.1 assists against just 1.5 turnovers.

      Rebounds: Mark Williams, C, Charlotte Hornets

      If the Hornets keep giving Williams significant minutes like they did late last season, then the 2022 draft's No. 15 pick has a chance to rank among the Association's top glass-cleaners. Over his final 13 outings, he averaged 10.5 rebounds in 27 minutes a night.

      Threes: Malik Beasley, SG, Milwaukee Bucks

      If Beasley can lock down the starting spot previously held by Grayson Allen, he'll get ample opportunity to put his career 37.8 three-point percentage to good use. Beasley stands to not only get the benefit of all the defensive attention directed at Milwaukee's stars, but he should also have a neon-green light to launch, since the Bucks need to maximize their spacing around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

      Steals: Matisse Thybulle, SG/SF, Portland Trail Blazers

      If Thybulle can simply be competent on the offensive end, the Blazers should give him all the minutes he can handle to see if he can fill a spot on their long-term core. If minutes aren't an issue, then defensive playmaking won't be either. For his career, he has averaged 1.5 steals in only 20.5 minutes per game, and his career 3.6 steal percentage is tied for 14th all-time among players with 1,000-plus minutes, per StatHead.

      Blocks: Walker Kessler, C, Utah Jazz

      Kessler's shot-blocking ability is already elite, and since he's a 22-year-old entering his second NBA season, his upside remains enormous. It is very possible we've seen nothing close to his best yet, which is a scary thought considering he just averaged a whopping 3.7 rejections per 36 minutes, per Basketball-Reference.

    Team Names

      Full Metal Jokić

      DeMars Rover

      2 Live Jrue

      Gobert Or Go Home

      Cool Hand Luka

      License To Lillard

      Ayton No Mountain High Enough

      Born on Adebayo

      LaMelo Ball Don't Lie

      WebEmbiid

