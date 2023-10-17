Fantasy Basketball 2023: 1st-Round Mock Draft and Best Team Names

2 of 3

Assists: Tyus Jones, PG, Washington Wizards



Previously known as the league's best backup point guard, Jones now has a starting role and with it, the opportunity to post some of the best passing numbers around. In 22 starts for the Memphis Grizzlies last season, he averaged 8.1 assists against just 1.5 turnovers.



Rebounds: Mark Williams, C, Charlotte Hornets



If the Hornets keep giving Williams significant minutes like they did late last season, then the 2022 draft's No. 15 pick has a chance to rank among the Association's top glass-cleaners. Over his final 13 outings, he averaged 10.5 rebounds in 27 minutes a night.



Threes: Malik Beasley, SG, Milwaukee Bucks



If Beasley can lock down the starting spot previously held by Grayson Allen, he'll get ample opportunity to put his career 37.8 three-point percentage to good use. Beasley stands to not only get the benefit of all the defensive attention directed at Milwaukee's stars, but he should also have a neon-green light to launch, since the Bucks need to maximize their spacing around Giannis Antetokounmpo.



Steals: Matisse Thybulle, SG/SF, Portland Trail Blazers



If Thybulle can simply be competent on the offensive end, the Blazers should give him all the minutes he can handle to see if he can fill a spot on their long-term core. If minutes aren't an issue, then defensive playmaking won't be either. For his career, he has averaged 1.5 steals in only 20.5 minutes per game, and his career 3.6 steal percentage is tied for 14th all-time among players with 1,000-plus minutes, per StatHead.



Blocks: Walker Kessler, C, Utah Jazz

