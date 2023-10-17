College Football Week 8 Odds: Predicting Top Bets Against the Spread

1 of 3

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Saturday, Noon ET, BTN

Rutgers is not doing anything spectacular, but it is winning the games it is supposed to win and covering the spread at a high rate.

The Scarlet Knights are 5-1-1 ATS, a record that includes a road cover as an underdog against the Wisconsin Badgers and a push as a 24-point dog versus the Michigan Wolverines.

They should be commended for being a solid middle-of-the-run Big Ten team, which is something Indiana would love to be right now.

Indiana has been outscored 119-27 in its three Big Ten games and it needed four overtimes to earn its only win over a FBS squad. That victory came against the Akron Zips, who are viewed as one of the worst squads in college football.

Rutgers should go into Bloomington to pick up an easy victory. It needs to lock up a sixth win and a bowl berth now because it faces the Ohio State Buckeyes, Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions in its next three games.