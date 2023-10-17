College Football Week 8 Upset Watch: Best Underdog Odds to BetOctober 17, 2023
College Football Week 8 Upset Watch: Best Underdog Odds to Bet
The Illinois Fighting Illini are in a perfect spot to be trusted as an underdog in Week 8 of the college football season.
Illinois is coming off its first Big Ten win of the season, a 27-24 road triumph over the Maryland Terrapins, and it catches a vulnerable Wisconsin Badgers team at home on Saturday.
Wisconsin starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai suffered a broken hand in the Week 7 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.
The Badgers did not offer much on offense in the second half without Mordecai, and they could turn in a similar poor performance in the first full game without him.
Illinois is one of a few short underdogs to trust on the point spread in power-conference games between unranked foes on Saturday.
The Boston College Eagles can be a problem to put away on the road, while the BYU Cougars could win outright thanks to their home-field advantage.
Wisconsin at Illinois (+2.5)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, FS1
Illinois almost seems like an obvious bet.
The Illini finally got on the board in Big Ten play last week and are facing a backup quarterback at home.
Wisconsin's second-half drives last week with Braedyn Locke at the helm resulted in two field goals, two punts, two turnovers and a safety.
Locke's play got progressively worse against Iowa's defense and that doomed the Badgers in a game that may have decided the Big Ten West title.
Illinois should load the box to stop Braelon Allen and the Wisconsin rushing attack, which would put all the pressure on Locke to thrive in his first start.
Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer has not been great this season, but he at least holds an edge in experience over Locke. He is capable of making a few key throws to push the Illini down the field on a consistent basis.
Illinois may not run away with the win, but it has to be trusted more in this matchup because of Wisconsin's quarterback situation.
Boston College (+5) at Georgia Tech
Saturday, Noon ET, ACC Network
Boston College has found something in quarterback Thomas Castellanos.
The dual-threat signal-caller led the Eagles to back-to-back 27-24 victories before their Week 7 bye.
Castellanos, who has 17 total touchdowns this season, could hurt a Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defense that gives up 214.3 rushing yards per game.
The sophomore quarterback, who is a Georgia native, ran for 142 yards and four touchdowns in the Week 6 win over the Army Black Knights.
Castellanos has had at least 60 rushing yards in five of his six starts. He proved he could air it out as well with a 305 yards against the Florida State Seminoles.
Georgia Tech's defense has been susceptible to high point concessions. It allowed 38 points at home to the Bowling Green Falcons and was gashed for 48 points in a road loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.
The Yellow Jackets, led by Texas A&M transfer quarterback Haynes King, comes into Saturday averaging 38 more total yards per game than BC, but their defense could let the Eagles hang around if Castellanos is successful on the ground once again.
Texas Tech at BYU (+4.5)
Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, FS1
Three of BYU's four victories have come at home.
The Cougars' lone Big 12 victory came in Provo during a primetime game against the Cincinnati Bearcats.
BYU can take advantage of its raucous nighttime atmosphere again on Saturday against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Texas Tech had its troubles on the road in losses to the Wyoming Cowboys and West Virginia Mountaineers.
The Red Raiders did win their last road game against the Baylor Bears, but that does not mean much to this matchup because Baylor is in the running for worst power-conference team.
BYU must keep a clean pocket for quarterback Kedon Slovis, who has not been sacked at home this season.
Slovis has had four multi-touchdown games through the air. He is vital to BYU's success on Saturday since the Cougars average just 67.5 rushing yards per game.
An effective Slovis is the key to pulling off the upset, which would be a nice boost ahead of a Week 9 road trip to face the Texas Longhorns.
