College Football Week 8 Upset Watch: Best Underdog Odds to Bet

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Illinois almost seems like an obvious bet.

The Illini finally got on the board in Big Ten play last week and are facing a backup quarterback at home.

Wisconsin's second-half drives last week with Braedyn Locke at the helm resulted in two field goals, two punts, two turnovers and a safety.

Locke's play got progressively worse against Iowa's defense and that doomed the Badgers in a game that may have decided the Big Ten West title.

Illinois should load the box to stop Braelon Allen and the Wisconsin rushing attack, which would put all the pressure on Locke to thrive in his first start.

Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer has not been great this season, but he at least holds an edge in experience over Locke. He is capable of making a few key throws to push the Illini down the field on a consistent basis.