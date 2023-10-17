Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Smartest Matchups to Exploit, Sleeper Plays and MoreOctober 17, 2023
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Smartest Matchups to Exploit, Sleeper Plays and More
The midway point to the NFL season is inching closer and the fantasy stars and busts appear to be projectable.
Some high flyers have fallen back to earth a bit while others suffering from a slow start are picking it up. Consistency is a great asset in fantasy football but finding candidates who could burst is perhaps the best way to ensure victory.
The Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans are all set to have byes in the upcoming weeks. This means that several openings in the lineup may materialize.
With this in mind, here's a look at who you should start and who you should take a break from in Week 7.
Start: Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills (vs New England Patriots)
Josh Allen's Week 6 performance was lackluster, which could make some consider moving him from the starting lineup.
He was 19-of-30 for 169 yards with two touchdowns and an interception and his Buffalo Bills were narrowly able to squeak by the New York Giants 14-9. He provided the bulk of his production late in the game, but the total was his second worst performance by fantasy standards of the season.
While this could appear to be a red flag, Week 7 has all the makings of a get-right game. Allen will face a New England Patriots defense that is missing major pieces like Matt Judon, Christian Gonzalez and Marcus Jones. The unit has also surrendered 93 points over the past three weeks.
Allen's also been excellent against the Patriots historically. He has thrown for 1,998 yards with 16 touchdowns to seven interceptions in his career against the division rival, with five of those interceptions coming before the 2020 season.
A struggling Patriots team is a perfect opponent for Allen to bounce back against, so keeping him in the lineup is a must for fantasy owners.
Sit: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs New Orleans Saints)
The decision on whether or not to star Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is strictly based on his health.
Lawrence is questionable for the team's matchup against the New Orleans Saints Thursday after he suffered a knee injury in the team's Week 6 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. While the injury doesn't appear to be too serious, his status for the Week 7 matchup is uncertain.
His performances thus far have not been too crazy but he has been a consistent presence that appears poised to have a breakout game. If he does suit up against the Saints, it's safe to assume he won't be at full strength, so that breakout performance may not be in store.
He has never missed a game in his professional career, but protecting his overall longevity is surely more important that maintaining an ironman streak. Regardless, playing a hobbled quarterback in a quick turnaround game is probably not the best bet.
Start: Kenneth Walker, RB, Seattle Seahawks (vs Arizona Cardinals)
Kenneth Walker had a terrific day in Week three, rushing for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Otherwise, he has been a consistent performer and a pretty safe bet in a RB2 or flex spot.
However, a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals could mean that he is poised for another breakout. He is coming off of a week that saw him rush for 62 yards and a touchdown, his sixth of the season, and the 1-5 Cardinals may have trouble containing him.
The Seahawks also really need a victory. The team is 3-2 but are coming off of a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFC West is a tough division, but the Cardinals appear to be the weakest link. Maximizing performance against the team will be crucial for the playoff push.
With that in mind, Walker will need to have a strong game and he appears to be a safe bet to live up to the moment.
Sit: Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots (vs Buffalo Bills)
Rhamondre Stevenson finally seemed to live up to expectations in Week 6, rushing for 46 yards and a touchdown. He was a consistent performer in 2022 and he would appear to be more on the right track to start to produce consistently.
However, the Buffalo Bills are a tough opponent and will be a huge challenge for a New England Patriots team that appears to be in a complete downward spiral. The Patriots defense has surrendered 93 points across the past three games and that could be very beneficial to a Bills offense that is capable of exploding.
If Buffalo is able to take it to the Patriots defense, New England will likely be more inclined to pass the ball. This does not bode well for Stevenson's touches and a weak offensive line is not doing him any favors.
He may be a better bet in a few weeks but that is not the case in Week 7.
Start: Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams (vs Pittsburgh Steelers)
Puka Nacua has been a fantasy superstar all season but he came back down to earth in Week 6.
The rookie receiver has four catches for 26 yards and was basically a non-factor in fantasy matchups. However, a positive is that he was second on the team in targets and a more opened up offense in Week 7 could mean that he will be ready to bounce back.
He has been excellent all season, so one weaker game is not enough to completely write him off. He is clearly a favorite of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, and the potential for him to get double-digit targets means he could re-emerge as a gamechanger.
Sit: Jakobi Meyers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders (vs Chicago Bears)
Jakobi Meyers is a great option in fantasy, especially in PPR leagues. He already has four touchdowns this season and is always a great option for key third down conversions.
He flourishes when teams focus on Davante Adams, and that should be the case again in Week 7. This would mean that he should be a great option, but his issue is strictly about who is throwing to him.
Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left the team's Week 6 victory early with a back injury and his status for Week 7 is uncertain. While he should return this season, it's fair to assume that he may not suit up for the matchup against the 1-5 Chicago Bears, and if he does, he won't be fully healthy.
This means betting on Meyers means trusting an injured Garoppolo or journeyman Brian Hoyer. While he will still likely be a top target, this may be the week to try another option.