Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Smartest Matchups to Exploit, Sleeper Plays and More

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Josh Allen's Week 6 performance was lackluster, which could make some consider moving him from the starting lineup.

He was 19-of-30 for 169 yards with two touchdowns and an interception and his Buffalo Bills were narrowly able to squeak by the New York Giants 14-9. He provided the bulk of his production late in the game, but the total was his second worst performance by fantasy standards of the season.

While this could appear to be a red flag, Week 7 has all the makings of a get-right game. Allen will face a New England Patriots defense that is missing major pieces like Matt Judon, Christian Gonzalez and Marcus Jones. The unit has also surrendered 93 points over the past three weeks.

Allen's also been excellent against the Patriots historically. He has thrown for 1,998 yards with 16 touchdowns to seven interceptions in his career against the division rival, with five of those interceptions coming before the 2020 season.