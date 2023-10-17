Colts' Anthony Richardson 'Probably' Out for Season amid Shoulder Injury, Irsay Says

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

It appears that Anthony Richardson's rookie season is officially over.

Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reported that the Indianapolis Colts quarterback is "probably" out for the rest of the season, per team owner Jim Irsay. He said that Richardson could undergo surgery "in the next week or so."

Richardson suffered an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder during the Colts Week 5 victory over the Tennessee Titans. The 2023 No. 4 pick missed the Colts Week 6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Irsay said that the team's evaluations seem to indicate that the injury will be season ending.

"The most likelihood is he's probably going to be gone for the year," Irsay said, per Holder. "I mean, it's not definite but [he] probably misses this year and we're going to have to contend with that factor."

Irsay said that their is internal debate within the organization about whether Richardson should pursue surgery or try to heal strictly through rehab but that the surgery option appears to be more likely.

"There's debate going, but it's probably going to lead toward surgery in the next week or so," Irsay said, per Holder. "We're just trying to figure out exactly how and when and what we want to do and what Anthony wants to do."

Richardson played in four games for the Colts in 2023, going 2-2 and passing for 577 yards with three touchdowns and an interception while adding 136 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. He suffered a concussion in Week 2 that kept him out of the team's Week 3 matchup, so his short tenure in the NFL has seen its fair share of injuries.