7 Dream Landing Spots for NHL Free-Agent Winger Patrick Kane

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

One of the biggest factors in where Kane will sign next is whether a team is a legitimate Stanley Cup contender, and one club that could be of interest to him would be the New Jersey Devils.

They are one of the heavier favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference and challenge for the Cup, and Kane's playmaking ability and legacy as a scorer makes him a natural fit in a lineup that already has some elite centers for him to work alongside in Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier.

The Devils have a bit of cap space to work with and depending on what Kane would require to sign, they could bring him in with minimal headaches. They could also fit him into the lineup relatively easily as a right wing. The right side has Jesper Bratt locked in with Ondrej Palat and Alexander Holtz in their top three lines. Kane could fit in there and also find a home on their power play as well.

The catch with New Jersey, however, is whether they really need Kane. It would be a luxury pickup for them and would be almost a preventative signing to make sure he doesn't end up helping a competitor to beat the Devils.