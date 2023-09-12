Pros and Cons of Patrick Kane Signing with the Detroit Red Wings

0 of 5

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

We're less than a month out from puck drop on the 2023-24 NHL season, and Patrick Kane is still a free agent after a relatively uneventful Rangers playoff run.

Rumors have been swirling around about the 34-year-old's future all offseason as he tests the free-agency waters for the first time in a decade. The buzz includes chatter of a reunion with New York, his hometown Sabres and—wait—the Detroit Red Wings?

Is the Yzerplan ready for an addition like Kane? What could he realistically add to the team? Would it be worth it just to see the reunion with Alex DeBrincat?

Behold, these are the pros and cons of Kane to the Red Wings...