Athletics' Trevor May Tells John Fisher to 'Sell the Team' in Retirement Announcement

Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Trevor May announced his retirement Monday and included a message for A's owner John Fisher.

The nine-year veteran announced his decision during a live stream and thanked the Oakland organization before signaling out one individual and asking that person to "sell the team." Given Fisher's position as principal owner of the franchise, it's safe to say that the message was directed at him.

"Now that it's official, to the A's organization and every single person a part of it, I love all of you," May said. "I love every single one of you, every single one of you except for one guy, and we all know who that guy is. Sell the team, dude."

May spent the final season of his career in Oakland in 2023 but had one of his best seasons, sporting a 3.28 ERA across 49 games. This came on an A's team that was an MLB-worst 50-112 and possessed the lowest payroll entering the season.

The situation between the Athletics and the city of Oakland has been rough and a future in Las Vegas looks more likely than a resolution in Oakland. Fans have been clear in their desire for Fisher to sell the team, with a reverse boycotts in June and August showing that the team's fans exist and the attendance problems are not necessarily due to lack of interest.

May was notably supportive of the reverse boycotts and his public stance against Fisher shows that the dissatisfaction with ownership may not be limited to just the fans of the team.

Fisher has been an owner of the team since 2005 and took over full ownership in 2016. He has been adamant about his desire to not sell the team.