Athletics' John Fisher Hasn't Considered Sale, Says Las Vegas Application Is Filed

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher is unfazed by calls from fans to sell the franchise.

Fisher spoke to Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal and said he has given no consideration to selling the franchise as he seeks a move to Las Vegas.

"I have not considered selling the team. I've now owned the team with my partner Lew Wolff, it's shocking really how the time flies, but since 2005. Our goal since then has been to find a new home and build a new home for our team," Fisher said.

The Athletics have already formally applied for relocation with Major League Baseball, but there is no timeline for approval. The franchise's lease in Oakland expires after the 2024 season.

Fans have revolted as Fisher's plans to move the A's to Vegas became public, with multiple "reverse boycotts" being held at Oakland Coliseum this season. During those rowdy events, which fans flocked to the stadium to show their displeasure with ownership, fans loudly cheered players while roundly mocking Fisher.

Despite having a payroll of just $58.8 million for the 2023 season, Fisher says the team is on pace to lose $40 million. It's hard to know whether those figures are accurate; Forbes reported the A's brought in $29.2 million of operating income last year.

What is clear is that the A's have been playing in perhaps the worst stadium in American professional sports for some time. There is no denying the need for a stadium upgrade, and given the lack of progress on a new building in Oakland, the move to Vegas has some logic.

That's unlikely to ever result in forgiveness from fans in Oakland, the city that's been home of the franchise since 1968.