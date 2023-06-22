A's Fan-Created 'Sell' Shirt From Reverse Boycott Heading to Baseball Hall of Fame

Set Number: X164373

The "SELL" shirt from Oakland Athletics fans' reverse boycott imploring team owner John Fisher to sell the franchise will be making its way to Cooperstown.

Per Alex Simon of the Mercury News, Baseball Hall of Fame executive Jon Shestakofsky expects to add the shirt to its artifacts.

"We are here to document history and preserve that history as it relates to baseball and it relates to the game," Shestakofsky said. "That happens on the field, when a significant accomplishment takes place, but it also happens off the field."

A total of 27,759 fans, a season-high mark in Oakland, went to the Athletics' 2-1 home win over the Tampa Bay Rays on June 13. Those fans made their opinion and voice heard as the team progresses toward its planned move to Las Vegas.

Shestakofsky explained that the Hall is trying to capture and document the "voice of the fans."

"What we're really documenting here is the voice of fans," Shestakofsky said, "And fans having a voice in this process."

The Athletics have called Oakland home since 1968, winning six American League pennants and four World Series along the way.