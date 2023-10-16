Nuggets GM Calvin Booth: 'We Should Win 3 or 4' NBA Titles with Current Core

AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

Fresh off of winning the first championship in franchise history, the Denver Nuggets are prepared to remain a contender for the foreseeable future.

Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth spoke about the team's core and its ability to remain a fixture in the NBA Playoffs, citing "three or four" as the number of championships the team is structured for.

"Our guys are tired. It's going to be hard to repeat," Booth said, per Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer. "But if everything is optimized, we should win three or four [titles]."

The Nuggets have two-time MVP Nikola Jokić locked up through 2026-27, with a player option for 2027-28 and co-stars Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are currently under contract through 2024-25. This means that the nucleus of the team can be worked around going forward and a similar performance to the 2022-23 season could have the team in dynasty territory.

This is easier said than done, however. The Western Conference remains talent rich, with team's like the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers possessing deep cores as well and teams like the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings being on the rise.

The Eastern Conference is loaded as well, with teams like the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat remaining formidable challengers. This, combined with the short summer preceding this season means that Denver will need to dig deep to remain at the top of the mountain.