NFL Picks 2023: Early Week 7 Odds to Exploit after Final Week 6 Results

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off their bye and should have a strong fan presence when they face the Los Angeles Rams on the road this week.



However, this isn't a great matchup for the Steelers, who have struggled to contain opposing passers. Pittsburgh has fared well in divisional games and against the up-and-down Las Vegas Raiders, but it has been blown out by the 49ers and the Texans.



Pittsburgh's defensive strength has been its pass rush and ability to generate turnovers. Both should come into play against the Rams. However, the Steelers have allowed 6.2 yards per pass attempt, 4.8 yards per rush, 389.4 yards per game and 22 points per contest.



L.A. could be without both running back Kyren Williams (ankle) and backup Ronnie Rivers (PCL sprain), which would limit its rushing attack. The plan, though, should be to attack Pittsburgh's secondary with Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua and the passing game.

