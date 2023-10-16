Urban Meyer Says He Has 'No Desire' to Return to Coaching amid Michigan State Rumors

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Former NFL and college football head coach Urban Meyer reaffirmed he has "no desire" to return to the sidelines.

"I am good," he said at an event for the Knoxville Quarterback Club, per Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel. "I never really took a day off. People, when I say that, they scratch their head. I am like I never took a day off. I had some health stuff go on. I became addicted to sleeping pills. I was just a maniac worker. ... So no. No desire."

Meyer struck a similar tone earlier in October when he told The Athletic's Bruce Feldman he wasn't interested in the Michigan State job.

