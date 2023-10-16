Rey Mysterio Announces Logan Paul's Return to WWE for SmackDown After Challenge

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

When Logan Paul makes his return to WWE, Rey Mysterio will be waiting for him.

The WWE United States champion said he will be on Friday's edition of SmackDown and expects Paul to be there as well.

"I was shocked when I heard [Paul call me out]. ... I was like, 'What did he just say? No way.' And I had to rewind it. He called me out. I'm not hard to find. You can find me every Friday night on SmackDown. So I can't wait to see what he has to say.

"He's been doing really good in the ring. He just won a fight, so his opting level was at a peak. His adrenaline was going. I think he felt very comfortable. The question is, will he be comfortable when we decide to make this match?"

Mysterio later confirmed he and Paul will both be on SmackDown for an in-person face-to-face.

Paul called out Mysterio for a match after defeating Dillon Danis in a boxing fight last Saturday.

The WWE Hall of Famer has been impressed with Paul's development in the ring. The two first went head-to-head at WrestleMania 38, with Paul and The Miz defeating Rey and Dominik Mysterio in the YouTuber's first WWE match.

Paul has since been one of the fastest-improving performers in all of professional wrestling. He's since competed in well-regarded matches against Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Ricochet and was a highlight of both the Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank matches this year.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has given six of Paul's seven WWE matches at least 4 stars.

Paul competed for the undisputed WWE Universal championship against Reigns at last year's Crown Jewel event. It would not be a surprise to see Paul vs. Mysterio on the card for this year's fall trip to Saudi Arabia.

Mysterio has held the United States title since defeating Austin Theory in August.