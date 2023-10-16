Jake Paul's Next Fight Announced Following Logan Paul's Win vs. Dillon Danis

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Jake Paul's return to the ring has been set.

The YouTuber-turned-boxing sensation will face an undisclosed opponent Dec. 15, Paul announced Monday.

"8 fights in the boxing game and I'm already its biggest name," Paul said in a statement. "I've proved that I can headline the biggest global events and defy the odds. PPV after PPV after PPV, and I'm just getting started. My mission is to be a world champion and I'm willing to do whatever it takes to get there. December 15th is the next step on my journey, and I promise you're not going to want to miss it."

The announcement did not include word on Paul's opponent. Paul defeated Nate Diaz via unanimous decision in August, moving his record to 7-1 overall.

His brother, Logan, defeated Dillon Danis via disqualification Saturday night.

The most obvious potential opponent for Paul is Tommy Fury, who defeated YouTuber KSI in a controversial decision on the Logan Paul-Danis card. Fury, the brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, handed Jake Paul his only professional boxing loss in February.

Jake Paul hinted at a Fury rematch on Saturday.

"The Tommy Fury rematch is right there," Paul said, per Damon Martin of MMA Fighting. "Tommy's going to want that payday. Payday, Tommy. But knowing where I'm going, my improvement, my new team that I have, my new mindset and elevating every single day in the boxing gym, from what I saw in Tommy, I know in the rematch I'm going to beat that guy. I'm going to show y'all how to take a loss, come back, win against Nate Diaz and win again when it's time to put it all on the line.

"Respect to Tommy for remaining undefeated, 10-0. I'm excited to run that back as soon as we can."