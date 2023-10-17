8 NHL Coaches and General Managers Who Could Be on the Hot Seat This Season

6 of 8

Jason Mowry/Getty Images

The first European to be named an NHL general manager, Jarmo Kekäläinen has been in that role with the Columbus Blue Jackets since February 2013. During his tenure, the Jackets reached the playoffs five times but missed the playoffs in the last three seasons.

Blue Jackets ownership has been patient with Kekäläinen. They bought into his current roster rebuild, during which the club has drafted and developed promising players like Adam Fantilli, Kent Johnson and David Jiříček. He also acquired veteran stars such as Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine.

However, Kekäläinen's hiring of Mike Babcock as head coach on July 1 raised eyebrows given reports of his bullying players during his tenures with the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs. Babcock wound up stepping down on Sept. 18 after he allegedly violated his players' privacy by asking them to share personal photos from their mobile devices.