Why Isn't Josh Allen Running More? 8 Changes Coaches of NFL Contenders Must Consider

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The 49ers came into Week 6 averaging 33.4 points per game. With Brock Purdy continuing to play at a high level and with one of the league's best collections of skill players, San Francisco's offense seemed nearly unstoppable.



When San Francisco lost two of its best players in Christian McCaffrey (oblique) and Deebo Samuel (shoulder) against the Cleveland Browns, however, the offense stalled in a big way. Purdy posted a career-worst 55.3 passer rating. The 49ers scored just 10 points after the game's opening drive—and seven came on a drive that began inside the 10-yard line following an interception in Browns territory.



Inexplicably, standout tight end George Kittle was only targeted twice against Cleveland. He finished with one catch and one yard. That's a gross misuse of one of the game's biggest mismatches, and it continues a recent trend.



Over the past three weeks, Kittle has been targeted only seven times. Yes, he had three touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys, but he needs to be utilized outside of the red zone too.



Kittle has been targeted 25 times on the season, fewer than tight ends like Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson, Cole Kmet and Tyler Conklin. Sure, Kittle is an excellent blocker, and there are only so many balls to go around, but he should be a bigger piece of the passing plan.



A great tight end can be a young quarterback's best friend. Kyle Shanahan needs to be willing to use his more, especially if McCaffrey and/or Samuel end up missing time.

