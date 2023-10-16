Ric Flair Reveals His Mt. Rushmore with WWE's Stone Cold, Hulk Hogan, Undertaker, HBK

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Ric Flair is undoubtedly one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time, but he's humble enough not to include himself on his own Mount Rushmore.

During an interview on The Breakfast Club, Flair revealed the four superstars he'd give that distinction to based on their impact on professional wrestling.

"I'm not on my Mount Rushmore, because I think it's better to have somebody else put you there," Flair said at the 17:45 mark. "But my Mount Rushmore in terms of importance to the business is Stone Cold, Hulk [Hogan], obviously, Undertaker and I think Shawn Michaels. Shawn Michaels is the greatest performer of all time in our business."

Earlier in the interview, Flair gave a definitive "Yes" when asked if he was the best wrestler of all time. When asked why, he said, "Because I am."

However, the 74-year-old later said he was simply playing up to his "Nature Boy" persona.

"I'm just being me, a little bit," he said with a laugh. "I never say stuff like that. I consider myself to be lucky to be considered one of the best."

When asked why Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was left off his Mount Rushmore, Flair pointed out that there was one thing he failed to fulfill in his career.

"He would be, except he didn't stay long enough," Flair said. "I think part of the Mount Rushmore is longevity."