3 Available NFL Free Agents Eagles Must Pursue amid 5-1 StartOctober 18, 2023
3 Available NFL Free Agents Eagles Must Pursue amid 5-1 Start
The Eagles might have suffered their first loss of the season, but their 5-1 start still serves to prove that they are one of the league's best teams. Losing to the Jets is not a bright spot of the season, but it doesn't change the fact that Philly will once again be a Super Bowl contender.
Then again, it's also a reminder that anything can happen and even the Eagles should be looking at ways to improve their roster and build depth.
Injuries are one of the few things that can hold a team as good as the Eagles back. There isn't much that can be done to prevent injuries from coming, but they can be prepared for them by making sure they have a backup plan.
Here's a look at three available free agents who are worth consideration and should be pursued after starting 5-1.
OT Conor McDermott
The loss wasn't the only thing that went wrong for the Eagles on Sunday. Right tackle Lane Johnson left the game with an ankle injury.
That could mean the Eagles are without their right tackle. Jack Driscoll has played both guard and tackle for the Eagles so they have an immediate backup plan, but his versatility means that he is also the primary contingency if the Eagles suffer an injury on the inside too.
Sua Peta is already playing in place of Cam Jurgens who is on injured reserve.
Acquiring another lineman who can step in and play in case of injury would be a good idea. Conor McDermott is one of the best ones remaining on the free agent market.
The 30-year-old last played for the New York Jets where he registered 437 snaps and only gave up one sack while carrying a PFF grade of 65.8.
The 6'8", 310-pounder would give the Eagles another player who could play at replacement-level on the outside which would allow Driscoll to kick inside to guard if there's another injury up front.
OG Gabe Jackson
The other obvious option to solving the offensive line depth concern for the Eagles is to sign a guard. Jack Driscoll is fine at tackle so it might make more sense to pursue someone who could become the swing guard in his absence.
There are a few more options on the interior but Gabe Jackson stands out as a good fit with the Eagles. The 6'3", 335-pounder is a road-grader in the run game and played 667 snaps with the Seattle Seahawks last season and didn't draw a single penalty.
Jackson is a savvy veteran who has been a full-time starter in every season since 2014 when he was drafted by the Raiders. He's started 130 games across nine seasons.
Cam Jurgens was placed on injured reserve after spraining his foot in Week 4. It would make sense to preemptively grab another guard before the injuries continue to pile up on the offensive line.
CB Amani Oruwariye
While the offensive line has some depth concerns, the situation at cornerback has more potential to go poorly right now. The Eagles were without Darius Slay in the loss to the Jets.
Slay's knee injury isn't serious enough to be concerned long-term, but it did illustrate how quickly things will get scary for the Eagles if their secondary suffers any more injuries. The Eagles were forced to go with Josh Jobe on the outside and called up Bradley Roby from the practice squad to man the slot.
Adding another cornerback who could be a factor wouldn't be a bad idea. Amani Oruwariye is one of the best available. The former Lions corner is available and would make sense to bring in for a trial run.
Oruwariye is only 27 years old and had six interceptions in the 2021 season. He lost his starting job with the Lions the following season, but he's shown enough potential that the Eagles coaching staff might be able to get him back to that level of play.