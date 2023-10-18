3 Available NFL Free Agents Eagles Must Pursue amid 5-1 Start

1 of 3

AP Photo/Brett Carlsen

The loss wasn't the only thing that went wrong for the Eagles on Sunday. Right tackle Lane Johnson left the game with an ankle injury.

That could mean the Eagles are without their right tackle. Jack Driscoll has played both guard and tackle for the Eagles so they have an immediate backup plan, but his versatility means that he is also the primary contingency if the Eagles suffer an injury on the inside too.

Sua Peta is already playing in place of Cam Jurgens who is on injured reserve.

Acquiring another lineman who can step in and play in case of injury would be a good idea. Conor McDermott is one of the best ones remaining on the free agent market.

The 30-year-old last played for the New York Jets where he registered 437 snaps and only gave up one sack while carrying a PFF grade of 65.8.