Carlito Talks Bad Bunny; WWE Updates on Big E's Injury, Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE.

Carlito Reveals His WWE Return was Facilitated by Bad Bunny

Carlito had been away from WWE for quite some time before he made his surprising return during the Backlash premium live event in Puerto Rico to assist Bad Bunny in his San Juan Street Fight against Damian Priest.

During an appearance on the Ringer Wrestling Show, Carlito revealed that it was the three-time Grammy Award winner's idea to have him appear during the match.

"Bad Bunny is a fan. I think he was a fan of mine growing up," Carlito said (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News). One of his ideas was he thought it'd be a great idea for me to be a part of it. You know, of course being in Puerto Rico, you know, it just made perfect sense."

Carlito made another surprise return at WWE Fastlane on Oct. 7 to team with Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar of the LWO in a six-man tag match against Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits. It was his first full-length match in WWE in over two years, and he appears to be set for a full-time run on the main roster.

Big E Getting Closer to '100 Percent' Following Neck Injury

Former WWE Champion Big E has not wrestled in over a year and a half following his devastating neck injury, but it sounds like he's progressing well in his recovery.

While speaking to the Toronto Sun recently, Big E's New Day stablemate Kofi Kingston provided an update on his health and delivered some positive news.

"I'm so happy that he's doing so well, physically and mentally, because I can only imagine what an injury like that, as severe as the one that he suffered to his neck, he fractured his C1 and his C6 in a couple of places and to not have surgery, there was no misalignment, he really is almost back to 100%, feeling-wise," Kingston said (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News).

Big E suffered a broken neck during the March 11, 2022 episode of SmackDown Live. While there is still no timetable for his return to the ring, Kingston said he's getting closer to feeling like his old self.

"He's able to live everyday life and he's able to lift weights, which is a big part of his life, too," Kingston said. "It could have been a lot worse. I'm just happy that he is able to live his life with a level of happiness and health."

Big E is one of the most beloved Superstars in WWE, so fans will surely be excited to hear that his recovery is moving in the right direction.

Logan Paul, Rey Mysterio Appear Set for Feud over U.S. Title

Logan Paul has been away from WWE for a bit while he focused on his boxing match against Dillon Danis, which he won by disqualification this past Saturday. After his victory, he set his sights on his next wrestling rivalry.

Paul called out United States Champion Rey Mysterio in his post-fight interview and said he wants a shot at the title. His call-out drew a reaction from Mysterio on social media, which Paul subsequently responded to:

Mysterio is in his third reign as U.S. champ after defeating Austin Theory for the title in August. The 48-year-old is still performing at a very high level and putting on exciting matches.

A rivalry against Paul likely will excite fans, as the former YouTuber has impressed many with his abilities in the ring despite being so new to pro wrestling. It will be interesting to see if he's able to get past a veteran like Mysterio and capture his first championship in WWE.