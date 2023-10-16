X

    ESPN's Doris Burke Says Her Lines Got Cut from Damian Lillard Song: 'Not a Surprise'

    Timothy Rapp, October 16, 2023

    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    Does ESPN's Doris Burke have bars?

    The world will never know.

    "Do you know I once got cut from a Damian Lillard track?" she said on Sunday's broadcast of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers preseason matchup (h/t Juan Paolo David of Sportskeeda). "I kid you not, he had me record lines. I didn't make it, not a surprise."

    Lillard, who goes by the rap surname Dame D.O.L.L.A., most recently released the track "Farewell" after his trade from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Milwaukee Bucks.

    Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard

    Dame D.O.L.L.A. - Farewell <a href="https://t.co/cT98tDe6ZV">https://t.co/cT98tDe6ZV</a> via <a href="https://twitter.com/YouTube?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YouTube</a>

    Burke's revelation naturally raises the curiosity of what other media members might have missed the cut on rap albums. Will Stan Van Gundy be laying down background vocals? How about a Jim Nantz freestyle?

    Some things might be better off unexplored.

    ESPN's Doris Burke Says Her Lines Got Cut from Damian Lillard Song: 'Not a Surprise'
