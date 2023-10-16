ESPN's Doris Burke Says Her Lines Got Cut from Damian Lillard Song: 'Not a Surprise'

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Does ESPN's Doris Burke have bars?

The world will never know.

"Do you know I once got cut from a Damian Lillard track?" she said on Sunday's broadcast of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers preseason matchup (h/t Juan Paolo David of Sportskeeda). "I kid you not, he had me record lines. I didn't make it, not a surprise."

Lillard, who goes by the rap surname Dame D.O.L.L.A., most recently released the track "Farewell" after his trade from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Burke's revelation naturally raises the curiosity of what other media members might have missed the cut on rap albums. Will Stan Van Gundy be laying down background vocals? How about a Jim Nantz freestyle?