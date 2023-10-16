3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 6 Loss vs. Vikings

2 of 3

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

D.J. Moore may have ended the game as Chicago's leader in receptions and receiving yards, but he was silent for most of the contest.

Forty-six of Moore's 51 receiving yards came on the final two drives with Bagent under center.

Moore failed to follow up his two consecutive triple-digit yardage performances with any help for Fields in the passing game.

The Bears could have used more out of the former Carolina wide out on Sunday since they went into the contest with a depleted running back depth chart.

D'Onta Foreman and Darrynton Evans were pleasant surprises in the ground game to complement Fields, but they never received support from the aerial attack.

Chicago could have used a better performance out of Moore, and entire passing unit to be honest, to put Minnesota in a tough spot while it was adjusting in its first game without Justin Jefferson.