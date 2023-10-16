MLB Rumors: Breaking Down Buzz on Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Nola and More

2 of 3

John McCoy/Getty Images

Nightengale also reported, in somewhat of a surprise, that the Dodgers may still be the favorites to land Shohei Ohtani this offseason but that we should not count out the Angels yet.

"While the Dodgers still are the favorite to sign free agent Shohei Ohtani, the Angels are cautiously optimistic that Ohtani will stay with them," he wrote.

"Cautiously optimistic" is the exact opposite of what the organization likely felt when Ohtani cleared out his locker prior to undergoing surgery in September. At that point, with the Angels in the midst of a fire sale and concluding another miserable season, it looked like any hope that they could convince the two-way phenomenon to stay in town had been extinguished.

The latest from Nightengale suggests there is a glimmer of hope that he may stick with what is familiar to him, even if the Dodgers are the favorites to land his services.

Expect Los Angeles to try hard to wrest Ohtani away from the Angels, particularly after their disappointing finish to the 2023 season, in which they won more than 100 games but were sent packing in the divisional round by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

They have the money to spend and would love to add Ohtani's bat to go along with Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, not to mention his arm once he is cleared to pitch in 2025.

No matter how optimistic the Angels may be, the cabinet is bare and the likelihood that they can convince the world's greatest player that they are committed to winning when they showed numerous times in 2023 that they are not, is extremely low.

Even when they did make moves at the trade deadline, things did not pan out.