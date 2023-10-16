Updated 2024 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 6 Results

2 of 3

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Winning may not be everything for the Bears in 2023, especially when you look at their potential draft outlook.

Chicago holds the No. 1 and No. 2 overall selections in the 2024 NFL draft at the moment.

The Bears' trade with the Panthers that landed D.J. Moore in Chicago and gave Carolina the No. 1 pick looks better with the week.

Carolina mortgaged its 2024 first-round pick to get a franchise quarterback who has not led the NFC South side to a win yet in 2023.

Moore has been solid for the Bears, but not good enough where he takes over games and wins them.

Of course, the Bears would love to win a few more games, but the alternative to that is holding on to the top two selections.