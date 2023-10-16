Updated 2024 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 6 Results

Updated 2024 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 6 ResultsOctober 16, 2023
The Chicago Bears could not have asked for a better Week 6 when it comes to the 2024 NFL draft picture.
The Bears were competitive with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but they ultimately lost and retained their No. 2 position in the draft order.
The Carolina Panthers' sixth consecutive loss kept the Bears at the No. 1 overall pick for another week.
Carolina's trade to land Bryce Young at the top of the 2023 draft could look worse in a few weeks if the No. 1 overall pick fails to improve and the Panthers continue to underperform elsewhere on the roster.
Chicago's loss to the Vikings also cleared away one contender for the top two selections. The Bears are one of five teams who will enter Week 7 with a 1-5 record.
The outlook is bleak for the Denver Broncos and others, so it could be a real competition until the end for the top five selections.
Updated NFL Draft Order
1. Chicago (from Carolina - 0-6)
2. Chicago (1-5)
3. Denver (1-5)
4. Arizona (1-5)
5. New York Giants (1-5)
6. New England (1-5)
7. Minnesota (2-4)
8. Tennessee (2-4)
9. Green Bay (2-3)
10. New Orleans (3-3)
11. Atlanta (3-3)
12. Arizona (from Houston - 3-3)
13. Indianapolis (3-3)
14. Las Vegas (3-3)
15. Washington (3-3)
16. New York Jets (3-3)
17. Cincinnati (3-3)
18. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)
19. Los Angeles Rams (3-3)
20. Houston (from Cleveland - 3-2)
21. Seattle (3-2)
22. Dallas (3-2)
23. Pittsburgh (3-2)
24. Buffalo (4-2)
25. Tampa Bay (3-2)
26. Jacksonville (4-2)
27. Baltimore (4-2)
28. Detroit (5-1)
29. Miami (5-1)
30. San Francisco (5-1)
31. Kansas City (5-1)
32. Philadelphia (5-1)
Bears Have Ideal Draft Weekend
Winning may not be everything for the Bears in 2023, especially when you look at their potential draft outlook.
Chicago holds the No. 1 and No. 2 overall selections in the 2024 NFL draft at the moment.
The Bears' trade with the Panthers that landed D.J. Moore in Chicago and gave Carolina the No. 1 pick looks better with the week.
Carolina mortgaged its 2024 first-round pick to get a franchise quarterback who has not led the NFC South side to a win yet in 2023.
Moore has been solid for the Bears, but not good enough where he takes over games and wins them.
Of course, the Bears would love to win a few more games, but the alternative to that is holding on to the top two selections.
The top two picks could become more of a reality if Justin Fields is out for an extended period of time. Fields left Sunday's loss to the Vikings with a dislocated thumb on his right hand, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Competition for Top Five Picks Could Be Intense
We have reached the time in the NFL season where we know which teams are just flat out bad.
The Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals could all struggle for the rest of the season along with the Bears and Panthers.
Denver, New England, New York and Arizona are tied at 1-5 with the Bears. The other 24 franchises in the NFL have at least two wins.
The Week 7 outlook for the 1-5 teams is bleak at best. New England is expected to lose to the Buffalo Bills, Denver has a tough home game against the Green Bay Packers, Arizona visits the Seattle Seahawks and the Giants play host to the Washington Commanders.
The quartet of teams beneath the Bears in the draft order will be rooting for Fields' injury to not be serious so that the NFC North side has a better chance of winning a few more games.
Without Fields, the Bears' outlook is as bleak as the other 1-5 teams with Tyson Bagent at quarterback.
Only three teams in the NFL have two victories, and if the Packers beat the Broncos in Week 7, that number will drop to two.
It is looking more likely that we will have a six-team fight for the most coveted draft picks, which could allow a franchise to land Caleb Williams or Drake Maye in April.