5 Changes Giants Must Make ASAP to Salvage Brian Daboll, Joe Schoen Era in 2024

3 of 5

Norm Hall/Getty Images

If the Giants are going to be able to afford a high-priced veteran receiver like Higgins, they might have to clear some cap space.

One way to do so is to say goodbye to running back Saquon Barkley.

It's understandable why that notion doesn't sit well with some Giants fans. Barkley is the best offensive player on the team when healthy. He might be the best player on the team, period. In his return to action Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, Barkley had 98 yards on 28 touches against a stout Bills defense.

But paying Barkley north of $12 million in 2024 on a second franchise tag would be a bad idea. Signing him to a long-term deal would be an even worse one.

The reality of the NFL in 2023 is that the running back position has been devalued. Allocating that much cap space to the position just isn't a good idea—especially when you factor in the durability issues that have come back to haunt Barkley again in 2023.

There's no Bijan Robinson in this year's class. But players like Michigan's Blake Corum and Notre Dame's Audric Estime have the potential to be solid NFL starters with salaries a fraction of what the Giants would pay Barkley on a second tag.