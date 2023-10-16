X

NFL

    Josh Allen Wows NFL Fans with Go-Ahead TD Pass to Quintin Morris as Bills Beat Giants

    Francisco RosaOctober 16, 2023

    ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass in the first quarter of a game against the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
    Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

    It wasn't pretty.

    At all.

    But Josh Allen did just enough to get the Buffalo Bills over the line in an extremely ugly 14-9 victory over the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium on Sunday night.

    Allen was having a rough go of it against Wink Martindale's defensive unit but eventually, his brilliance and arm talent won out as he laid an inch perfect touchdown pass between two defenders to tight tend Quintin Morris late in the fourth quarter to give Buffalo a lead it would never relinquish.

    It was the type of throw that reminded everyone why the two-time All-Pro is considered one of the special talents in the NFL even amid some of his faults and mistakes.

    The Bills defense also did their job, holding a Daniel Jones-less New York offense to three field goals and coming up with a huge goal-line stand on the final play of the game as Taron Johnson broke up Tyrod Taylor's pass to Darren Waller.

    It won't be a win that Allen and the crew will be reminiscing about down the road, but they got the job done.

    And at the end of the day, people were hyped about Allen's heroics.

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    Need to watch it from these angles to truly appreciate that Josh Allen TD pass. Picture perfect throw. <a href="https://t.co/9B8EoGwtfr">pic.twitter.com/9B8EoGwtfr</a>

    Matt Parrino @MattParrino

    Josh Allen went gunslinger on that last one and fit one in to Quintin Morris for a touchdown. Sheesh what a throw - dangerous. But man, sick laser.

    Kevin Massare @KevinMassare

    Josh Allen, doing Josh Allen things in the 4th quarter

    PFF @PFF

    Josh Allen's arm is one of a kind <br> <a href="https://t.co/OjOTZFEgmU">pic.twitter.com/OjOTZFEgmU</a>

    Giants Daily @NYGDaily

    Brian Daboll wasn't lying when he said all those nice things about Josh Allen during the week. <a href="https://t.co/7mj58cofPz">https://t.co/7mj58cofPz</a>

    Wes Blankenship @Wes_nship

    you put up with Bad Josh Allen's floor<br><br>because Good Josh Allen's ceiling is the Sistine Chapel <a href="https://t.co/Pr0hHOOy1B">pic.twitter.com/Pr0hHOOy1B</a>

    Nick Veronica @NickVeronica

    Josh Allen just threaded a friggin needle to Quintin Morris for a go-ahead touchdown — and his first catch of the season. High risk, high reward. Can't believe he made that throw in that situation, but it worked!

    Matt Lombardo 🏈 @MattLombardoNFL

    How many quarterbacks can make the throw that Josh Allen did on that touchdown? Definitely a gunslinger moment, but that's a ridiculously tight window. Woooow. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a>

    But it wasn't all praise and glory for most of the night.

    Buffalo's offense looked lethargic for long periods of the game, unable to move the ball against a Giants' defense that has struggled going up against the league's most explosive offenses like San Francisco and Miami.

    Despite the win, Allen still only finished the night with 162 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He was out thrown by Taylor, who finished with 200 yards.

    The Bills didn't even manage to get on the board until the fourth quarter and were getting ripped for it by fans.

    Chris Brockman🎙️ @chrisbrockman

    pretty embarrassing performance by Bills offense tonight — Sunday night primetime. home game. ZERO points against a bottom teams in league thru 3 Qs. can't take them seriously as Super Bowl contender. wonder if they come up short again if ownership thinks about coaching change.

    Lyndsey D'Arcangelo 🏀 @darcangel21

    when are we going to seriously have a talk about the Bills offense

    Jenna Cottrell @JennaCottrell

    should we put the bills offense in rice?

    Aaron Quinn @AaronQuinn716

    Bills offense letting down the defense time and time again is getting super old.

    Nate Geary @NateGearySports

    The offense still looks asleep to me. No James Cook. No one other than Diggs getting open. Not a good first quarter for the Bills on offense while again, the defense is holding up their end of the bargain.

    Sal Maiorana @salmaiorana

    Deplorable and embarrassing wound adequately describe the Bills offense right now.

    Jon Scott @JonScottTV

    Daboll choosing to take 3 here instead of go for it 4th and 1 on BUF 11 is quite an indication of where he thinks the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> offense is right now.

    Air Raid | Buffalo @TheBillsGuys

    This offense and defense cannot get on the same page ever lol… unreal <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a>

    Jenna Cottrell @JennaCottrell

    nick wright @getnickwright

    2nd straight game the vaunted Buffalo Bills offense had exactly 7 points with 5 minutes left in the game. <br><br>I have no doubt they're going to win tonight, but this is the least reliable good team in the league.

    Next up for the Bills is another matchup against a one-win team in the New England Patriots.