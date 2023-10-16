Josh Allen Wows NFL Fans with Go-Ahead TD Pass to Quintin Morris as Bills Beat Giants

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

It wasn't pretty.

At all.

But Josh Allen did just enough to get the Buffalo Bills over the line in an extremely ugly 14-9 victory over the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium on Sunday night.

Allen was having a rough go of it against Wink Martindale's defensive unit but eventually, his brilliance and arm talent won out as he laid an inch perfect touchdown pass between two defenders to tight tend Quintin Morris late in the fourth quarter to give Buffalo a lead it would never relinquish.

It was the type of throw that reminded everyone why the two-time All-Pro is considered one of the special talents in the NFL even amid some of his faults and mistakes.

The Bills defense also did their job, holding a Daniel Jones-less New York offense to three field goals and coming up with a huge goal-line stand on the final play of the game as Taron Johnson broke up Tyrod Taylor's pass to Darren Waller.

It won't be a win that Allen and the crew will be reminiscing about down the road, but they got the job done.

And at the end of the day, people were hyped about Allen's heroics.

But it wasn't all praise and glory for most of the night.

Buffalo's offense looked lethargic for long periods of the game, unable to move the ball against a Giants' defense that has struggled going up against the league's most explosive offenses like San Francisco and Miami.

Despite the win, Allen still only finished the night with 162 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He was out thrown by Taylor, who finished with 200 yards.

The Bills didn't even manage to get on the board until the fourth quarter and were getting ripped for it by fans.