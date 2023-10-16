Woj: Klay Thompson, Warriors Have Made 'Absolutely No Progress' in Contract Talks

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors still aren't close to agreeing on a contract extension for the five-time All-Star, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"I'm told that there has been absolutely no progress on a Klay Thompson extension in Golden State," Wojnarowski said (starts at :15). "They are both still apart on years and money, and there's a very real possibility that Klay Thompson goes into free agency next summer without a deal."

The 33-year-old is entering the final season of a five-year, $189.9 million deal.

Thompson spoke on his feelings about playing in the 2023-24 season without an extension agreement in place. He ensured that it would not cause a distraction.

"It's not going to be a thing," Thompson said, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "The fact that I'm going into my 13th season – that alone – it gives me such peace of mind. Granted, I've made money, I've been able to take care of my family, myself, the people I love. But when I started playing this game, I never once thought I'm playing the game because I'm going to be rich and famous. Never did."

The four-time champion is set to make just over $43 million this year before he's slated to his unrestricted free agency next offseason.

Thompson has spent his entire career with the Warriors, ranking sixth on the team's all-time scoring list. He's also connected on 2,213 shots from behind the arc as a pro, the 11th-most in NBA history.

Thompson would likely have no shortage of suitors if he were to enter free agency, as his high-volume three-point marksmanship allows him to fit seamlessly into nearly any lineup.

However, the former Washington State standout has repeatedly expressed his desire to remain with Golden State.

"I wouldn't want to go anywhere else," Thompson said (via Slater). "To play for one franchise, man? That's so rare. In any sport. Football. Baseball. Basketball. Australian Rules Football. To play for one club is insane. It's some real legendary stuff. Even what Udonis Haslem did. He's revered in Miami."