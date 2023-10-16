Robert Saleh: Jets Defense Has 'Embarrassed' a 'Gauntlet' of QBs This Season

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

As a longtime defensive coach in the NFL, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has had the opportunity to watch and work with some really great units.

Despite all of that, it's been rare for him to see a squad as stingy and unrelenting as the one that he has in the Big Apple this season. No matter who the opponent is or who's under center, the Jets defense always seems up to the challenge.

And Saleh has relished watching some All-Pro signal-callers struggle the last few weeks, especially Sunday's victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Through these first six weeks, we've played a gauntlet of quarterbacks," Saleh said postgame. "I know we haven't gotten all wins, but we've embarrassed all of them."

The Jets' latest opponent from the gauntlet was Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts, who couldn't get much of anything going against Gang Green in a 20-14 game at MetLife Stadium.

New York forced Hurts into three interceptions, including one late in the fourth quarter to safety Tony Adams which he returned to the Philadelphia 8-yard line and set up the Jets' go-ahead score with a little under two minutes remaining.

Saleh's squad had one more stop in them, not allowing the Eagles' to drive down the field and score, wrapping up a dominant performance.

But Hurts isn't the only player that's been left looking silly over the last few weeks. Buffalo's Josh Allen, Denver's Russell Wilson and even reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes have all struggled against the Jets.

Even in a 23-20 win over New York, Mahomes threw for just 203 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in that game, way below his typical standard.

What's perhaps even most impressive about their performances is that the Jets' defense has managed to dominate while working with an essentially non-existent offense. New York is in the bottom-third of the league with 283.6 yards of total offense per game.

And yet, this team is currently 3-3.

Nonetheless, Zach Wilson and Co. will always have a chance thanks to the other side of the ball.