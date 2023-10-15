Bowl Projections 2023-24: Predictions for CFP, New Year's Six After Week 8 AP Poll

Bowl Projections 2023-24: Predictions for CFP, New Year's Six After Week 8 AP PollOctober 15, 2023
The Washington Huskies confirmed their spot in the College Football Playoff picture with their win over the Oregon Ducks.
Washington jumped over the Oklahoma Sooners and Penn State Nittany Lions in the Week 8 AP Top 25 to No. 5. The Huskies even received two first-place votes, one more than the two teams directly in front of them.
The CFB Playoff picture will shift even more in Week 8, when the Ohio State Buckeyes host Penn State.
That is one of many games over the next six weeks that will alter the playoff projections. Washington will be a part of a few of those games, but one of them against the USC Trojans appeared to get easier after they were handed their first loss by the two-loss Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday.
Week 8 AP Top 25
1. Georgia (7-0)
2. Michigan (7-0)
3. Ohio State (6-0)
4. Florida State (6-0)
5. Washington (6-0)
6. Oklahoma (6-0)
7. Penn State (6-0)
8. Texas (5-1)
9. Oregon (5-1)
10. North Carolina (6-0)
11. Alabama (6-1)
12. Oregon State (6-1)
13. Ole Miss (5-1)
14. Utah (5-1)
15. Notre Dame (6-2)
16. Duke (5-1)
17. Tennessee (5-1)
18. USC (6-1)
19. LSU (5-2)
20. Missouri (6-1)
21. Louisville (6-1)
22. Air Force (6-0)
23. Tulane (5-1)
24. Iowa (6-1)
25. UCLA (4-2)
Bowl Projections
College Football Playoff
Rose Bowl (January 1): Michigan vs. Washington
Sugar Bowl (January 1): Georgia vs. Florida State
New Years' Six
Cotton Bowl (December 29): Penn State vs. Oklahoma
Peach Bowl (December 30): Alabama vs. Texas
Orange Bowl (December 30): North Carolina vs. Ohio State
Fiesta Bowl (January 1): Oregon vs. Air Force
Washington became the Pac-12's top playoff hopeful with its win over Oregon.
The Huskies are not out of the clear yet, but the Ducks were their most difficult opponent on paper. The two sides could play again in the Pac-12 Championship Game if they win out.
Washington faces a three-game gauntlet that features road games at the USC Trojans and Oregon State Beavers. A home game versus the Utah Utes is squeezed in between those two road trips.
If Michael Penix Jr. and Co get through that stretch, they will play for a playoff berth against whomever they take on in Las Vegas.
The Big Ten title race will receive more clarity after Week 8. The loser of the Penn State-Ohio State clash will likely have to win out to reach the playoff. Both teams play the Michigan Wolverines in November in games that will sort out the entire playoff picture.
Michigan is coming off back-to-back 50-point performances and it has held every one of its opponents to 10 points or less. The Wolverines' all-around dominance should make them the favorite to emerge from the three-team battle in the Big Ten.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida State Seminoles have far easier paths to the playoff. Georgia's toughest remaining opponent is probably the Alabama Crimson Tide in a potential SEC Championship Game.
Florida State already dethroned the Clemson Tigers at the top of the ACC and it has one ranked foe left on its regular-season schedule. The Seminoles host the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday, and if they win that game, they are expected to go undefeated into the ACC Championship Game, where the North Carolina Tar Heels would be their most likely foe.
Georgia and Florida State will be favored in any matchups in their conference championship games, as would Michigan and Washington. If all four of those teams win out, the playoff picture would be fairly easy to figure out and the Big 12 champion, whether it be the Oklahoma Sooners or Texas Longhorns, would be left out.