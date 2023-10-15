Bowl Projections 2023-24: Predictions for CFP, New Year's Six After Week 8 AP Poll

2 of 2

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

College Football Playoff

Rose Bowl (January 1): Michigan vs. Washington

Sugar Bowl (January 1): Georgia vs. Florida State

New Years' Six

Cotton Bowl (December 29): Penn State vs. Oklahoma

Peach Bowl (December 30): Alabama vs. Texas

Orange Bowl (December 30): North Carolina vs. Ohio State

Fiesta Bowl (January 1): Oregon vs. Air Force

Washington became the Pac-12's top playoff hopeful with its win over Oregon.

The Huskies are not out of the clear yet, but the Ducks were their most difficult opponent on paper. The two sides could play again in the Pac-12 Championship Game if they win out.

Washington faces a three-game gauntlet that features road games at the USC Trojans and Oregon State Beavers. A home game versus the Utah Utes is squeezed in between those two road trips.

If Michael Penix Jr. and Co get through that stretch, they will play for a playoff berth against whomever they take on in Las Vegas.

The Big Ten title race will receive more clarity after Week 8. The loser of the Penn State-Ohio State clash will likely have to win out to reach the playoff. Both teams play the Michigan Wolverines in November in games that will sort out the entire playoff picture.

Michigan is coming off back-to-back 50-point performances and it has held every one of its opponents to 10 points or less. The Wolverines' all-around dominance should make them the favorite to emerge from the three-team battle in the Big Ten.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida State Seminoles have far easier paths to the playoff. Georgia's toughest remaining opponent is probably the Alabama Crimson Tide in a potential SEC Championship Game.

Florida State already dethroned the Clemson Tigers at the top of the ACC and it has one ranked foe left on its regular-season schedule. The Seminoles host the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday, and if they win that game, they are expected to go undefeated into the ACC Championship Game, where the North Carolina Tar Heels would be their most likely foe.